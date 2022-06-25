Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,160 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,160 new coronavirus cases, down 21 from Friday and up 479 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 36, down two from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,499), Kumamoto (560), Kyoto (339), Hiroshima (332), Shizuoka (280), Gifu (238), Miyagi (215), Ehime (184), Mie (178), Shiga (170) and Shimane (164).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


