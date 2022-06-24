Tokyo reports 2,181 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,181 new coronavirus cases, down 232 from Thursday and up 585 from last Friday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 36, down two from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,175), Hokkaido (673), Hyogo (635), Hiroshima (304), Mie (181), Ehime (178), Gifu (153) and Okayama (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





