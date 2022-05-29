Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing face masks walk cross a small bridge over a pond at a park in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Tokyo reports 2,194 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 2,194 new coronavirus cases, down 355 from Saturday and down 1,123 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 88, up seven from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,173), Hyogo (873), Okayama (403), Ishikawa (326), Gifu (276), Yamaguchi (228), Fukui (219), Fukushima (207), Nara (207), Oita (202), Iwate (185) and Gunma (184).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

According to the link in this article posted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Social Welfare and Public Health (東京福祉保健局) there are now just 1096 people in hospital in Tokyo due to covid, including the 3 serious cases. A very low number and slowly declining, which is great to see.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Keep up the good work everybody!!! Elvis is proud of you all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

