Tokyo reports 2,194 new coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks walk cross a small bridge over a pond at a park in Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 2,194 new coronavirus cases, down 355 from Saturday and down 1,123 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 88, up seven from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,173), Hyogo (873), Okayama (403), Ishikawa (326), Gifu (276), Yamaguchi (228), Fukui (219), Fukushima (207), Nara (207), Oita (202), Iwate (185) and Gunma (184).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today