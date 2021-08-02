Tokyo reports 2,195 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 8,393

Visitors wait inside the recovery area after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Vaccination Center at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,195 new coronavirus cases, down 863 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3214.4.

People in their 20s (773 cases), their 30s (520) and their 40s (336) accounted for the highest numbers, while 258 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 114, up 13 from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 704 up 13 from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 8,393. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,686), Chiba (787), Saitama (762), Osaka (448), Fukuoka (358), Hokkaido (217), Okinawa (209), Ibaraki (172), Hyogo (165), Aichi (147), Fukushima (136), Kyoto (120), Tochigi (75), Shizuoka (72), Ishikawa (56), Okayama (50), Kumamoto (49), Hiroshima (46), Yamanashi (46) and Gunma (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 11.

