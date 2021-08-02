Tokyo reports 2,195 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 8,393

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,195 new coronavirus cases, down 863 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3214.4.
People in their 20s (773 cases), their 30s (520) and their 40s (336) accounted for the highest numbers, while 258 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 114, up 13 from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 704 up 13 from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 8,393. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,686), Chiba (787), Saitama (762), Osaka (448), Fukuoka (358), Hokkaido (217), Okinawa (209), Ibaraki (172), Hyogo (165), Aichi (147), Fukushima (136), Kyoto (120), Tochigi (75), Shizuoka (72), Ishikawa (56), Okayama (50), Kumamoto (49), Hiroshima (46), Yamanashi (46) and Gunma (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 11.
52 Comments
Jim
Is this number for real?
It shows (pdf file) that this positive no of 2195 is from total tests done yesterday of 2811 - this is a whopping positivity rate of 78%
By far the highest rate ever anywhere in the world since the start of pandemic....
Still the focus and priority will remain the Olympics for govt?
kohakuebisu
Monday two weeks ago, July 19, was 729, so it's tripled since then.
divinda
And 766 more than Monday last week, making this the highest Monday ever.
umbrella
But as sure as night follows day, our usual suspects will be along soon to inform us that everything is fine as numbers are falling....
But jeez, 78% positive, don't know whether to laugh or cry....
joffy
86% of the infected are under 50. Thank goodness most of the elderly are protected and the deaths are WAY down.
Sven Asai
Why not? If hidden and not counted today, then open and added tomorrow.
as_the_crow_flies
They mean 766 more than last Monday. I wonder how many fewer tests. That is not on Tokyo Metro Govt's page yet, strange to say.
Jim
Apart from this scary 78% positivity rate, what is utterly shameful is meager 2811 total number of tests in the largest metropolis in the world with population of 14 Million
WilliB
However, the article fails to mention if any of these people in their 20s and 30s have any problems from the (by now endemic) virus.
michaelqtodd
When people go home to rural towns and cities for Obon how are those places going to cope? Do they have good enough hospitals? How many have been vaccinated? This Delta Variant is many times more contagious.
Responsible thing would be to shut down trains for the next month.
nonu6976
Those under 50 need to vaccinated ASAP. I was reading about the CDC internal paper this morning on CNN - the delta variant has a reproduction rate of R9 - thats like chicken pox or measles. It is one of the most contagious viruses ever seen. In addition, even though vaccinated folks are very well protected against serious illness from it, and are less likely to catch it compared to the unvaccinated, if infected, they are just as likely to pass it on as unvaccinated folks. Finally, according to the CDC paper, delta inflicts more serious symptoms than earlier variants, which explain why more and more younger folks are end up in hospital.
Get vaccinated please!
audioboy77
Comparing to the previous day makes no sense so Japan Today should really stop reporting the figure followed by 'xxx down/up from the previous day'. It gives a false impression.
Specifically with Monday, its always the lowest day of the week and is typically around half of the numbers that come in on Wednesday/Thursday. This is a clear and established pattern for Tokyo going back months.
Quizibo
Down 836 from yesterday but up 432 from last week's numbers. Don't forget that hospitals are turning away covid19 patients and doctors are leaving their volunteer positions at the olympics to go back to work at the hospital.
NipponGlory
BIG decrease from previous days. Koike-san has improved the situation.
Zoroto
Ask them in 6-12 months.
Fighto!
78%? Wow. I would never have imagined the positive rate could get to this anywhere outside of a Covid ward in hospital.
Extremely troubling figures.
Steve
Why do the most logical posts constantly get downvoted here?
Michael O’ Dereiter
I honestly think the authorities could just use a random number generator for what difference it will make. Just get a computer to generate a four digit number 1000 and 9999. Everyone will spin it one way or the other, nobody will believe it's remotely close to painting a true picture of what's going on, and the young folk will continue to go out and get infected.
itsonlyrocknroll
Visit the external link and scroll down to the effective reproduction number/rate that defines the methodology for tracking the spread, dynamics of the pandemic.
Most importantly measures the requirement to assess the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions.
This should produce a standard SIR model, this is at present beyond my capabilities. I struggle to break down the flow from the recovered group that consists of individuals who have either died or recovered fully or otherwise.
Vaccination is the only option.
itsonlyrocknroll
audioboy77 JT is right to publish that external link. and report accordingly.
J.Kengo
Kanagawa-ken just released their figure for Monday and it's whopping 1,686, a new record for the prefecture. Not like Tokyo, Kanagawa seems like they are not scanting tests on weekends.
Jimizo
Negligent.
Developed countries should be testing as much as possible. Firstly, to get a clearer picture of what is a going on, and more importantly, any new variants need to be identified ASAP.
I wonder if Osaka, with it’s own pitifully low testing rates, will have tested more than the much larger Tokyo again.
Wasn’t Koike talking about testing tens of thousands? Must have put that on the back burner. Olympics and all that.
Ashley Shiba
I am one of the blessed few in this country to receive my second vaccine, today. With that said, I am going to do my part and stay home for the exception for paying bills and getting food, full-stop.
If people would just stay home, for a month at least for the exception of buying food and paying bills the numbers would go down and lives would be saved. Until that happens the Delta variant is going to spread faster and where the situation could be like India and Indonesia.
Quizibo
@ashley Shiba
It can't happen in Japan because of the outdated IT infrastructure and government bureaucracy.
Pukey2
I doubt it. Just the tip of the iceberg. You if test 10 people, you won't find more than 10 positives.
snowymountainhell
Some are really fond of ringing their bell when it’s fair weather. . .
. . . but like Koike, curiously absent from public view when there’s no good news:
itsonlyrocknroll
The mobility of the pandemic and its variants, weighted against effectiveness of the Governments state of emergency.
Ashley Shiba there might need to be a roll out of a third booster, October.
But your guess is as good as mine where the provision will become available.
.
IronBeard
The positivity rate is extremely high and we are undoubtedly seeing an unrestrained exponential explosion in cases, but the results from tests come in over the course of 3-7 days so it’s not 78%. Tokyo officially uses a 7-day rolling average which is hovering around 20% (still FAR too high for comfort, and 4x what it was a month ago) but the PDF suggests to use the 3 day average tests.
So 2195/8333 = 26% positivity rate.
In no way am I saying we are in anything but a dire situation, with positivity rates being 5x the previous baseline of 5%. But given how long it takes to collate the information (fax machine FTW) it’s not as astronomically high as some comments above suggest.
Still definitely getting significantly worse, very quickly.
Antiquesaving
SteveToday 05:32 pm JST
They don't
See:
klausdorth
Looking worse day by day, and week by week! Not only the number of those infected but also the amount of tests conducted!
Quizibo
@ironbeard
I think the worst thing is the relaxed attitude combined with the lowest test numbers (2811 on 8/1) of any industrialized country (LA does Newmarket 10,000 tests a day now).
Jacobo
''I am one of the blessed few to receive my second vaccine....''
I'd love to read your comments on this blessing you received next August.
Jacobo
Reckless
I thought you moved to Guam? Anyways I also got my second Moderna jab today. I expect a rough night.
blue in green
"Related" is not "cause of death".
It's a rather ambiguous statement, no?
ie: An 88 year old hospital patient passed on,
it was coronavirus-related...
beentofivecontinents
"BIG decrease from previous days. Koike-san has improved the situation." I don't know if this comment is due to being uninformed about Monday always being the lowest day due to lack of testing on the weekend (especially this time with a very high positivity rate), or even worse, is intentionally trying to mislead people of the real situation.
Antiquesaving
@IronBeard
Wait what you are saying is Tokyo takes the days positive cases and compares them to the average of the 7 previous day's testing to arrive at their constantly false positivity rate.?
That would be like saying in this week (7 days) I put in 8,333 liter of gasoline in my car and today I drove 2,195 kilometres so my Kilometres per liter is 3.8 k/L.
When in reality my 7 day average of kilometers is 3,214 and 7 day average of gasoline is 8,333 which means I got 1.2 k/L.
They cannot compare the one day to the average of 7 days.
In what world is that done?
The 7 day testing average is 10,905 ( I manually took the last 7 days testing did the average up-to-date) the 7 day average of cases is 3,214
That is a 7 day average rate of 29%
No Wonder it makes no sense in the Tokyo government site
bob
11 deaths in a country of 130 million.
114 people in hospital in a city of 14 million.
Just calm down and get ahold of yourselves.
Zoroto
Last Monday was 4692.
Zoroto
The number of active cases is 87,666. Also a new high.
https://covid19japan.com/
The Avenger
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
https://newsonjapan.com/html/newsdesk/article/131640.php
JCR
This makes zero sense.
Mark
Keep on vaccinating 24/7 and watch these numbers drop like a cast iron ball.
falseflagsteve
11 deaths nationwide and people panic and talk like the sky is falling in. Vaccines getting rolled out more by the day means deaths and severe cases do not sky rocket like cases do. Unless you are an unvaccinated elderly or obese, not much to worry about.
Antiquesaving
We are again getting the "only x deaths" comments and will be getting the "only x severe cases" and " low severe cases".
But in the past week Tokyo has had a 45% increase and Japan a 39% increase in severe cases.
And we know very well thatany cases are not being reported under the present system as Tokyo tried desperately to avoid letting people into hospital as officially covid patients.
We also know that Tokyo policy does not follow national guidelines of counting those in ICU as severe but only counts those needing intubation or mechanical aid to breathe.
O'Brien
Vaccines getting rolled out more by the day means deaths and severe cases do not sky rocket like cases do.
I logged onto the Otemachi mass vaccination center website at 5.30 today to be ready to apply at 6.
I hit the "apply" button at 6:01 or 6:02, and was greeted with the message "The website is now extremely busy. Please leave this screen open and wait".
I waited for approximately an hour, and the message then changed to "We are very sorry. The current batch of applications are finished".
I didn't even get a chance to put my number in.
So do us a favour and spare us with this "vaccinations are rolling out" shtick.
gakinotsukai
that's typically the relation you can easily dismiss without enough (post mortem) testing
Antiquesaving
@O'Brien
Have the same situation for my son who is under 30 but with a chronic health problem, even his doctor has had any luck convincing the ward to move him up.
Wouldn't make any difference now as the ward has no more vaccine for any age group.
But my mother in law who is just under 65 and sister in law mid 30s haven't even received their vouchers yet as their city in Saitama haven't sent out under 65 vouchers yet.
But non resident get vaccinated at the airport
livvy
@falseflagsteve
Pre-existing conditions includes smokers of all age groups, as well as those suffering from hypertension. The scenario you paint is vastly too rosy!
Oxycodin
Never ending story
Antiquesaving
livvyToday 08:20 pm JST
You forgot to add Drinkers the kind that need to drink daily and spend a lot of time in bars
O'Brien
AntiquesavingToday 08:18 pm JST
@O'Brien
Have the same situation for my son who is under 30 but with a chronic health problem, even his doctor has had any luck convincing the ward to move him up.
Wouldn't make any difference now as the ward has no more vaccine for any age group.
But my mother in law who is just under 65 and sister in law mid 30s haven't even received their vouchers yet as their city in Saitama haven't sent out under 65 vouchers yet.
But non resident get vaccinated at the airport
Quite the state of affairs, is it not?
As well as the mass centre in Otemachi I have a list of centres here in Shinjuku, which I refresh now and then.
Just this minute, there was one place indicated as having a spare place. I hit the button pretty much instantly, but by the time it got to the "choose the date" section, there was nothing there. So it was either a glitch, or there are tens of thousands of Tokyoites literally refreshing this page 24 hours a day, one of whom eventually gets lucky.
Maybe Japan is taking the same attitude towards vaccinations as it takes to most things: if it's too easy, you don't really feel like you've achieved something!
marcelito
So Tokyo Olympic village does 10 thousand tests daily for 10 thousand people while the whole city of Tokyo ( 15 million inhabitants ) gets 2800 odd tests yesterday. This LDP govt is truly despicable. ( 60 thousand daily tests were promised for Tokyo back in October 2020 ).