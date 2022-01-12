Tokyo reports 2,198 new virus cases; 1,644 in Okinawa; number soars in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,198 new coronavirus cases, up 1,236 from Tuesday and 1,808 more than last Wednesday. It is the highest daily figure since Sept 4.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 105, up five from Tuesday.

In Osaka, authorities said the number of new infections is expected to be around 1,700, the first time the prefecture's daily count has surpassed 1,000 since last Sept 15.

In Okinawa Prefecture, 1,644 cases were reported, up 869 from Tuesday. A further 295 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Among other prefectures, Aichi reported 723 cases, Hiroshima (652), Hyogo (512), Gunma (193), Niigata (129) and Ehime (a record high 112).

