Tokyo reports 2,198 new virus cases; 1,644 in Okinawa; number soars in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,198 new coronavirus cases, up 1,236 from Tuesday and 1,808 more than last Wednesday. It is the highest daily figure since Sept 4.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 105, up five from Tuesday.
In Osaka, authorities said the number of new infections is expected to be around 1,700, the first time the prefecture's daily count has surpassed 1,000 since last Sept 15.
In Okinawa Prefecture, 1,644 cases were reported, up 869 from Tuesday. A further 295 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.
Among other prefectures, Aichi reported 723 cases, Hiroshima (652), Hyogo (512), Gunma (193), Niigata (129) and Ehime (a record high 112).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Pukey2
Well and truly on the next wave!
Sven Asai
Had a good sleep for three months, everyone? Nice. But now hurry up rolling out the booster campaign. Better start still today evening!
Thomas Goodtime
Stay safe everyone. A happy new year to all!
Zoroto
How is the 3rd shot planning going? It really easy amazing that they didn't learn anything from the debacle of last year.
Good
If only the government had read the comments here, they would have come up with a perfect policy to prevent every single case.
nonu6976
this is from 18000 tests - I can't recall the amount of tests ever being this high - its double the usual amount (which is not saying much).
Gz Sharif
Restrictions on restaurants or bars wont work. Rather better focus on booster dose and also omicron does not have severe affects on hospitalizations or death.
Jexan
Good thing Japan has a high vaccination rate and Omicron is a weaker variant. Cases will go up but unless people get very sick they will just stay home (as a normal cold/ flu).
South Africa's cases quickly peaked and are already retreating. UK has just started to decline and the US is a week or two away as well.
No reason to panic.
R. T.
Not yet. 20 more meetings are planned ahead before making a decision, which then will take one more month to start sending those letters.
falseflagsteve
Will peak soon enough without hospitals being full and will notbe huge amount of deaths.
The risk of Omicron to your average person is so minimal as to be almost irrelevant. Most deaths from previous variants have been from those with multiple health issues and the extremely old and frail. The data for Japanese deaths is available showing ages. The previous variants were dangerous for the elderly this one nit so much as it does not enter the lower respiratory tract. Also we have vaccinations taken by many vulnerable, though these are not particularly effective, they still will work enough for most.
This will spread fast between all ages vaxxed and unvaxxed and will end fast.
R. T.
So many experts in the comments section.
Jay
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/10/pfizer-ceo-says-two-covid-vaccine-doses-arent-enough-for-omicron.html
But don't worry, your new vaccine is on the way. It will only mean your previous vaccines are useless and you need to buy them all over again. Oh, and only for the foreseeable future!
This is becoming a joke. It's time to face the reality that natural immunity, and the body's ability to fight these sorts of viruses, is the real way forward.
KuroTokage
Not a big deal. Just live your life as you normally would. Let the paranoid lock themselves up and enjoy 10-20% fewer people on the streets. The paranoid need a few more months/years of fear mongering but eventually they will also see the truth.
hattorikun
“Had a good sleep for three months, everyone? “
Can’t say for everyone but me yes, absolutely. Like a rock every night.