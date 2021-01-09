Tokyo reports 2,268 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,528

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,268 new cases of the coronavirus, down 124 from Friday.
The number is the result of 13,683 tests conducted on Jan 6. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 73,450.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (654), followed by 437 in their 30s, 337 in their 40s, 302 in their 50s, 151 in their 60s and 117 in their 70s.
Also, 188 cases were younger than 20 (56 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 7,528. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (999), Osaka (647),Chiba (419), Aichi (362), Saitama (336), Fukuoka (327), Hyogo (324), Hokkaido (215), Tochigi (138), Kyoto (126), Shizuoka (116), Ibaraki (109), Gifu (105), Kumamoto (82), Okayama (80), Miyazaki (76), Miyagi (72), Okinawa (70), Gunma (63), Hiroshima (59), Shiga (57), Mie (49) and Nagano (41).
Forty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
tottenhaminremnants
The number of young people under 20 and youngsters under 20 is worrying...
Mickelicious
Stay home, stay safe, folks!
Oxycodin
I’m staying home enjoined my video games
AMS
Please stay safe.
Reckless
Nice to see the number stabilizing. I was at a restaurant in Tokyo last night early at 5 and it was packed. I guess everyone is just going out earlier.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Until mass testing is done these numbers are as much use as a chocolate tea pot.
Oxycodin
Still busy out here bout to go grab some pizalla Japanese pizza for dinner
Zoroto
Super informative. Thanks!
Thomas Goodtime
Idiots eating out
nonu6976
still a ridiculously low amount of tests.
mrtinjp
Actually that's the good news.. as high majority of them will auto-recover..It's the 60's and 70's age group that is worrying..
didou
First day of SOE, and the numbers already going downward.
Good job from the government protecting its citizens
AG
Always compare with last same weekday. Eg today vs last Saturday, and so on.
On average it has been increasing 40% per week, with testing increasing at a slower rate.
Spreading is accelerating at a very alarming rate.
Even more alarming is to see people still queueing for restaurants etc.
Waiting for the good news of the vaccine to start being distributed, its just taking too long in Japan.
AdamP75
Sittin here at shibuya hub @4:25pm and its packed. Were all gettin our drinks in before last call at 7pm
InspectorGadget
Only 13,600 tests per day in a highly developed country of 126 million? That's pathetic.
In reality with those testing numbers, Japan has no idea of the rate of infection.
Some interesting comparisons here:
https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-testing#how-many-tests-are-performed-each-day
cleo
Erm, you know it doesn't work like that?
The people showing positive today were likely infected several days ago if not longer.
anon99999
I am not sure why the number of young people infected is worrying. Many, if not most are asymptomatic only found by the virus because of testing though contact tracing. Who knows the number more of asymptomatic young people out there and those already over it. Quite likely in the many thousands. The Japanese government knows this as no young people at all in Japan have died thus schools are left open ( but that about the teachers)
The number world wide for every country on Earth, even highly infected such as the UK show that very very very few you people get seriously ill from the disease let alone die. No amount of scaremongering can change these facts.
Vaccinate the old and those in danger by all means and the sooner the better including all the teachers
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/12/COVID-19-total-announced-deaths-17-December-2020-weekly-file.xlsx
HBJ
...during a SoE!
So far, a year into this, the Japanese government has dealt with this in almost the complete opposite way I would have expected them to.
With the Olympics upon us, I would have expected the government to over react, test the hell out of everyone, and implement really strict guidelines for socially distancing etc.
Instead they’ve just flip flopped around, significantly under tested, not made contingency plans for the situation getting worse, and failed to find out the real extent of the spread of this virus around the country.
Cricky
Ridiculous low testing. And tracking it's not happening. Dumb arse approach.
ShinCebu
its easy to say stay home when your income does not depend on working outside. :(
Zoroto
No country in the world can trace 1600+ unknown routes of infections per day (that was yesterday's number). That boat has long sailed.
Zoroto
That's true, though I would think most people on this forum are not construction workers, farm hands, or moonlight at the combini.
Highwayman
I regret I had moved to Japan.
From the outside, Japan seems an efficient country, but when you start living here you understand that many many many aspects of the “efficient and wealthy Japan” are just a scam.
13,600 tests per day, during a pandemic crisis and a rising trend in progress. Really a ridiculous test number, especially considering that Japan is a 120 million citizens country!
Italy, which was one of the first countries to face the pandemic and is usually pointed out as an inefficient country and inefficient system, did over 27.4 million tests until now (data updated to January 7th). Japan, the efficient and unique nation where everything seems to be perfect and promptly solved, did 5.3 million tests until now (data updated to January 8th). Italy has about 60 million citizens (half compared to Japan) and did over five times more tests than Japan.
Runtu DaHilz
When I eat out for lunch at my local cafe, I go at 11. I'm the only one there. At noon, when I am leaving, the mob arrives. Do they REALLY need to have lunch at NOON on SATURDAY? There are other hours to have lunch. Haven't they heard of brunch?
Zoroto
In all Japanese companies lunch hour is from 12-1, inflexibly. Inflexibility is the modus operandi of corporate Japan. And this is really biting them in the behind in this situation.