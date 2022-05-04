Tokyo reports 2,320 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 2,320 new coronavirus cases, down 679 from Wednesday and down 3,074 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 166, down eight from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,327), Hyogo (617), Fukushima (399), Shizuoka (363), Gunma (278), Okayama (265), Gifu (249), Fukui (234), Ishikawa (231), Oita (230), Miyagi (210), Yamaguchi (197), Nagano (193), Kochi (157) and Kagawa (147).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

