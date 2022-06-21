Tokyo reports 2,329 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,329 new coronavirus cases, up 3667 from Tuesday and up 314 from last Wednesday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 36, up two from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,580), Hokkaido (723), Hyogo (676), Kumamoto (425), Kagoshima (361), Aomori (276), Miyagi (271), Okayama (239), Miyazaki (193), Ehime (179) and Ishikawa (178).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

