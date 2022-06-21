Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,329 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,329 new coronavirus cases, up 3667 from Tuesday and up 314 from last Wednesday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 36, up two from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,580), Hokkaido (723), Hyogo (676), Kumamoto (425), Kagoshima (361), Aomori (276), Miyagi (271), Okayama (239), Miyazaki (193), Ehime (179) and Ishikawa (178).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Numbers keep going up.

The next wave is not even here yet.

Too many people out and about and not taking care to protect themselves and others.

Mask it.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo

This says it all.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Stop looking at the number of cases.

it’s a waste of time

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

My family in Florida said many there are getting reinfected with omicron, but thankfully not so serious cases. I guess we can expect the same here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Great reporting JT...

Up over 3000 from Tuesday when Tuesday had a figure of just over 2000 so there was a corona deficit on Tuesday????

Ever heard of proofreading??

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hopefully nothing more than a little bump (referring to the small daily average climb in the last week not the usual weekly jumps and drops from day to day)

The fall in cases since February has not been a smooth decline but has had some brief surges in mid April and mid May, hopefully this is the same case for June and likely another coming in July.

The most important thing is that it doesn't exceed the peak of 40,000 daily cases we had one month ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Everyone in my family has covid , brother, sister, girlfriends and prob the cat too. Everyones getting better after a couple a days (age 50s) more chance dying from a falling fridge from the sky. Masks off , unless you’re Japanese of course.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

