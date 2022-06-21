Tokyo reports 2,329 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,329 new coronavirus cases, up 3667 from Tuesday and up 314 from last Wednesday.
There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 36, up two from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,580), Hokkaido (723), Hyogo (676), Kumamoto (425), Kagoshima (361), Aomori (276), Miyagi (271), Okayama (239), Miyazaki (193), Ehime (179) and Ishikawa (178).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
painkiller
Numbers keep going up.
The next wave is not even here yet.
Too many people out and about and not taking care to protect themselves and others.
Mask it.
rgw1
This says it all.
stickman1760
Stop looking at the number of cases.
it’s a waste of time
Reckless
My family in Florida said many there are getting reinfected with omicron, but thankfully not so serious cases. I guess we can expect the same here.
samuraivunyl
Great reporting JT...
Up over 3000 from Tuesday when Tuesday had a figure of just over 2000 so there was a corona deficit on Tuesday????
Ever heard of proofreading??
Pickle
Hopefully nothing more than a little bump (referring to the small daily average climb in the last week not the usual weekly jumps and drops from day to day)
The fall in cases since February has not been a smooth decline but has had some brief surges in mid April and mid May, hopefully this is the same case for June and likely another coming in July.
The most important thing is that it doesn't exceed the peak of 40,000 daily cases we had one month ago.
Bobo
Everyone in my family has covid , brother, sister, girlfriends and prob the cat too. Everyones getting better after a couple a days (age 50s) more chance dying from a falling fridge from the sky. Masks off , unless you’re Japanese of course.