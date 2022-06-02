Tokyo reports 2,335 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 2,335 new coronavirus cases, down 80 from Wednesday and down 1,056 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 92, down three from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,373), Hokkaido (1,215), Hyogo (838), Kagoshima (442), Gifu (428), Okayama (416), Kumamoto (386), Niigata (271), Oita (255), Iwate (191), Ehime (187), Gunma (174) and Fukui (155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

