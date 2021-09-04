Tokyo reports 2,362 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,362 new coronavirus cases, down 177 from Friday and 1,219 down from last Saturday. It is the 13th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (639 cases), their 30s (472) and their 40s (351) accounted for the highest numbers, while 429 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 267, down 11 from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,223, up two from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today