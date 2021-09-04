Tokyo reports 2,362 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,362 new coronavirus cases, down 177 from Friday and 1,219 down from last Saturday. It is the 13th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (639 cases), their 30s (472) and their 40s (351) accounted for the highest numbers, while 429 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 267, down 11 from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,223, up two from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
dagon
Suga is gone but thank the stalwart LDP cabinet for this steady downward trend Using a State of Emergency with Japanese characteristics that did not damage the livelihoods of our great businesses.
The Japanese 民度 can also be pointed out for this amazing result vs. the coronavirus pandemic.
Such as not opening the mouth and expelling so much air and droplets when talking
Akula
Great to see the numbers falling across the country. Active cases have been falling for the last few days with more people recovering than there are new cases.
Oxycodin
Suga gone do not mean Japan will prevail… the next failure will be in line for to do a job they are not interested in. Sad jland
Leighton Rutt
Sure it's great to see the numbers falling, so to speak, but it seems of the 2,362 people tested with the virus today, 1,068 or 49.45% of those were under 30. And whilst for this month the number for Tokyo Prefecture is now at 11,168, the percentage of all cases since the beginning is slowly rising to 3.18% from the 354,742 cases.
And is the PM resigning for what reason? I feel it might have a lot to do with the mismanagement during COVID-19.
Again, do your thing and get vaccinated people!
I've had my 2 shots and had no problems at all.
An old family friend of mine wrote an article in Adelaide's Advertiser paper yesterday, and I was thinking of copying and pasting here, but I guess it would be too long for you to read, so I posted it yesterday on my social media page.
Ashley Shiba
45 million work or commute daily to Tokyo, over 14 million living in Tokyo and under 10 thousand being tested a day in Tokyo and anyone who is excited by these numbers should not be.
How many are being tested at private companies and how many if any are reporting and at least 2 that I went to this year for a PCR test due to travel stated they do not release their numbers due to privacy laws. The latter one in July told me to get in and out as fast as I could as they had a number of positive cases and they had lines of men waiting to be tested.
I will repeat the other areas of Japan and around Kanto are going up and Tokyo is going down, ICU wards are maxed out with 20 and 30 year old individuals something just doesn't add up.
It is my hope the next PM has more testing sites made free and open and let's see what the true numbers really are.
Ashley Shiba
How can Aichi and Tokyo have nearly the same number of positive cases 1700 plus? Aichi is has far less people and more rural areas.