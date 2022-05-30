Tokyo reports 2,362 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,362 new coronavirus cases, up 1,018 from Monday and down 909 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 93, up three from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,469), Hyogo (1,010), Hokkaido (903), Gifu (624), Hiroshima (455), Nagano (370), Oita (322), Miyagi (307), Okayama (295), Miyazaki (295), Nagano (282), Yamaguchi (262), Mie (243), Ehime (242), Gunma (215), Niigata (177), Kagawa (175) and Fukushima (158).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today