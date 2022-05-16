Tokyo reports 2,377 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,377 new coronavirus cases, down 971 from Sunday and down 634 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 134, down five from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,090), Hyogo (626), Ishikawa (438), Kyoto (420), Okayama (371), Fukui (355), Gifu (309), Fukushima (276), Nagano (244), Oita (224), Miyagi (203), Kagawa (184), Gunma (183) and Yamaguchi (181).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

