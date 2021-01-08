Tokyo reports 2,392 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,803

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,392 new cases of the coronavirus, down 55 from Thursday's reported record high of 2,447 infections.
The number is the result of 13,807 tests conducted on Jan 5. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 71,182.
By age group, the most number of cases are people in their 20s (711), followed by 536 in their 30s, 340 in their 40s, 298 in their 50s, 143 in their 60s and 115 in their 70s.
Also, 187 cases were younger than 20 (46 younger than 10), indicating a continuing rise in infections within families, health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 7,803. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (838), Osaka (655), Saitama (496), Chiba (455), Aichi (405), Fukuoka (369), Hokkaido (181), Tochigi (150), Kyoto (147), Ibaraki (127), Gunma (100), Hiroshima (93), Shizuoka (92), Kumamoto (90), Gifu (83), Okinawa (82), Miyazaki (72), Miyagi (61) and Nara (56).
Forty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
41 Comments
Zoroto
This is out of control. Stop testing already!
smithinjapan
55 positive cases down, but also more than 200 tests down, so positive up by quite a large percent.
smithinjapan
positivity
Vreth
2392 people drinking alcohol after 8pm. Have some self restraint, put the bottle down at 7:59 and we will beat this thing.
Ani
The biggest concern is the rising number of serious cases. If they can't bring that down, we are heading towards a very dangerous phase. :(
mariasjapan
I'm afraid one month of state emergency is enough for this.
sf2k
13,807 test, that's better, now reach higher. Next try for 25,000, then 50, then 100. Start scaling upwards. It takes work coordinating
thelonius
What do they mean by "indicating"? Are they seeing multiple infections within families? It would be good to know if this is in fact what is happening. If so, they can use a more concrete word than indicating.
Also, who's infecting who? This will have huge consequences for deciding whether or not to keep schools open.
Perhaps these are inconvenient questions the government would rather not know the answer to.
Zoroto
This is the new line from the government. It seems to be included with every daily article.
GrungeHamster
You do understand that not testing for a COVID-19 case doesn’t actually mean it goes away right?
It just means you are more ignorant to just how widespread and sick people are.
Zoroto
Sorry, I forgot the /s. I thought it would be obvious.
Zack
who would've imagined that increasing the number of tests will result in finding more positive results...
cracaphat
129? Shizz.
klausdorth
@Vreth,
please explain this to me, that 20:00hrs thing.
Does COVID only spread after 20:00hrs?
Don't think so.
This SOE is a joke again.
RickyC
@ZorotoToday
Realized that new way of stigmata policy is blaming certain families, to ensure the public that it's not massively wide-spread.
Our new hosts and hostesses from the last spring are unfortunately families.
Zoroto
The problem is the positive rate...
According to the official Tokyo Metropolitan Government website, the positive rate was 6.4% on Dec 1. It was at 14.7% on Jan 6. That's a huge increase and it indicates that the infections are out of control.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Oxycodin
Nice! let it rise let it rise we need help and this SOE to feb 7 not going to make a diff
tottenhaminremnants
@Vreth
I sincerely doubt the 187 people under 20 were out drinking alcohol, and I certainly doubt the 46 news cases under 10 were...
Reckless
Time to eject!
AG
While this SOE is better than nothing...
Today everything feels as normal as before. Trains jam packed, stations alike. Offices same.
Restaurants around lunch time packed and queues to go inside.
Is it just me who haven’t noticed any change?
Kiwikid
@klausdorth
Yeah but with this SOE, Suga can pat himself on the back and tell himself he did a good job. The health outcome of the general populous had no bearing on this declaration I'm sure.
Suga wants to wait a month, drop the testing rates. Say he fixed it. Have the party's grip on the media stifle any other ideas and get back to his steak dinners.
I'm hoping to be proven wrong on this.
smithinjapan
Ani: "The biggest concern is the rising number of serious cases. If they can't bring that down, we are heading towards a very dangerous phase. :("
How on earth are they going to bring that down when they are doing zero to prevent the spread, and only encouraging it?
As if it needs showing, a group of seven educational staff in Okinawa got it drinking late at night at a bounenkai, despite the "urging" of government not to do just that. In other words, with only lip-service laws, and prayers, it will go up exponentially, and the medical system soon collapse. Serious cases will ONLY go up, not down.
spinningplates
''While this SOE is better than nothing...''
This 'SOE' declaration is literally, nothing.
A non action, but words obviously designed legally to deflect liability and responsibility.
Aly Rustom
I'm guessing the infections are coming from the schools which is why the SOE should have included closing the schools and implementing study from home.
No. Unfortunately too many posters on here don't and that's the problem.
However, Zoroto was being sarcastic, I believe.
Fighto!
Shizz? Heartless. Why do people keep downplayung this? Almost 4000 dead, many thousands more deaths if these numbers keep spiralling, before vaccines are rolled out.
I pray your friends and family are not among them.
AG
@fighto!
Good luck with that, with the recent news of Moderna vaccines not being approved in Japan before May...
One thing is for sure: no mass vaccination = no control over the virus and NO OLYMPICS.
Jimizo
Vaccines rolled out? Remember that ‘Abe-san’, the leader you described as the envy of the democratic world along with Trump, is no longer at the helm. I don’t know if you have as much faith in Suga.
Luddite
The government need to be reinforcing those public health statements. Stay at home unless it’s essential, wear a mask properly, wash your hands and, the one that doesn’t happen here, social distancing.
Did anyone else see that bloke in Tokyo vox popped on BBC news, mask below nose and claiming the SOE is not needed and that if people can’t go out in the evenings the suicide rate will be worse. I don’t think the message is getting through to him and millions like him.
cracaphat
Not downplaying but my map of reality differs from yours and the downvoters.You commented which I respect,rather than the lazy thumbs down of many.I watch the BBC news every night and seeing what UK hospitals and medical staff have to go through,is incomparable.Staff are at breaking point and nurses crying,getting sicking and going through it something bad.People want to say,this is Japan's situation which is fair enough.But if you saw the number of cases,deaths and hospitalizations over there,read up and imagine if Japan had those types of numbers, then there'd be ample reasons to fret.
Oh by the way.My aunt,cousin,sister in law and niece all got it and thankfully recovered.It's clearly no joke.
marcelito
You do understand that not testing for a COVID-19 case doesn’t actually mean it goes away right?
Why lot, it's been working for the Japanese model splendidly over the last year.
You do recognize sarcasm when you see it, yes?
Zoroto
This NHK article is worth reading:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/20210108/1000058664.html
Essentially, people are waiting to be hospitalized, but there is no room for them, so more and more staff spend their day checking on these people constantly to make sure they are OK while waiting. This is not really sustainable.
n1k1
Compared to the SoE last year today didn't feel different at all.
Jbigs
Was in Tokyo for the day today, everywhere is packed as usual, cafes shoulder to shoulder and obviously no masks because obviously you cannot eat or drink with a mask on. Subway packed, obviously. People from Tokyo do not care about the virus.
RGsilence
Zoroto is right ... another link (I know, I know ... almost everyone knows about this site, but for now I'll keep posting):
n1k1
Many people came to live in Tokyo to make money. The virus is the absolute opposite. Why did you visit today ? To ride the hatobus ?
n1k1
Yeah .. The situation around the hospitals is rather grim. I am hoping the financial incentive will change things around
William77
I don’t believe in their propaganda and fake numbers anymore.
Everything is scaled down in order to save their precious Olympics.
cracaphat
Essentially you're saying that the govt has to bribe hospitals with money for more of them to make themselves available to take Covid patients.Isn't that ethically wrong just reading that? But then again,if Tokyo was really going through it, the hospitals would do their jobs and take patients because they'd have no choice...like countries really having it tough.Pfft.Gotta do better than that.
rgcivilian1
Be much better if the media would just tell it like it is and stop watering the reporting on all stories down.
Ascissor
Well, old Aneurin Bevan once said that he managed to establish the NHS “by stuffing the doctors' mouths with gold.”
Luddite
Bevan also said “no society can legitimately call itself civilised if a sick person is denied medical aid because of lack of means.” Which is very apposite at the moment.