Tokyo reports 2,403 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,403 new coronavirus cases, down 758 from Sunday and down 738 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (770), Hyogo (729), Hiroshima (637), Kyoto (379), Okayama (362), Nagano (267), Ishikawa (254), Fukushima (252), Gifu (234), Mie (226), Tochigi (225), Niigata (207), Gunma (204), Miyazaki (199), Aomori (171) and Oita (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today