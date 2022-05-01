Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,403 new coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,403 new coronavirus cases, down 758 from Sunday and down 738 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (770), Hyogo (729), Hiroshima (637), Kyoto (379), Okayama (362), Nagano (267), Ishikawa (254), Fukushima (252), Gifu (234), Mie (226), Tochigi (225), Niigata (207), Gunma (204), Miyazaki (199), Aomori (171) and Oita (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Came back through Haneda last week and I must say - the amount of rigmarole you have to go through. A test before, a test during immigration, and then a test 3 days after to leave quarantine. This is despite me having already been vaccinated twice and having had Covid in February. Little bit of overkill? Especially given the low numbers we're now seeing.

My own country has ditched all border restrictions, precaution requirements, and even masks. Was great to see. I look forward to the day Japan does so too. Hopefully in the near future.

-3 ( +8 / -11 )

then a test 3 days after to leave quarantine. This is despite me having already been vaccinated twice

If you had of gotten the booster, you could have walked straight out of the Japanese airport and gone home. Like I recently did. Glad I got boosted!!

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

I arrived at Haneda last night and got home via taxi within 3 hours. It is quite an undertaking to test every single traveler for coronavirus upon arrival.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

If you had of gotten the booster, you could have walked straight out of the Japanese airport and gone home. Like I recently did. Glad I got boosted!!

Except for a handful of designated countries, 7 right now, we also get back home straight, without booster, and just have to quarantine. Not a big deal, except paying for the test on day 3, or accepting the 7 day quarantine.

Even boostered, still have to quarantine if coming back from on of those 7 countries

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Even boostered, still have to quarantine if coming back from on of those 7 countries

Indeed. But Com San is clearly from the UK l, a country not on your list.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Not alarming at all...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Give it another 3 months and all the entry requirements will be dropped like most other sensible countries have already done.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog