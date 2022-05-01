Tokyo reports 2,403 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,403 new coronavirus cases, down 758 from Sunday and down 738 from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up one from Sunday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (770), Hyogo (729), Hiroshima (637), Kyoto (379), Okayama (362), Nagano (267), Ishikawa (254), Fukushima (252), Gifu (234), Mie (226), Tochigi (225), Niigata (207), Gunma (204), Miyazaki (199), Aomori (171) and Oita (168).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
Login to comment
CommodoreFlag
Came back through Haneda last week and I must say - the amount of rigmarole you have to go through. A test before, a test during immigration, and then a test 3 days after to leave quarantine. This is despite me having already been vaccinated twice and having had Covid in February. Little bit of overkill? Especially given the low numbers we're now seeing.
My own country has ditched all border restrictions, precaution requirements, and even masks. Was great to see. I look forward to the day Japan does so too. Hopefully in the near future.
Elvis is here
If you had of gotten the booster, you could have walked straight out of the Japanese airport and gone home. Like I recently did. Glad I got boosted!!
Reckless
I arrived at Haneda last night and got home via taxi within 3 hours. It is quite an undertaking to test every single traveler for coronavirus upon arrival.
didou
Except for a handful of designated countries, 7 right now, we also get back home straight, without booster, and just have to quarantine. Not a big deal, except paying for the test on day 3, or accepting the 7 day quarantine.
Even boostered, still have to quarantine if coming back from on of those 7 countries
Elvis is here
Indeed. But Com San is clearly from the UK l, a country not on your list.
Seigi
Not alarming at all...
TokyoJoe
Give it another 3 months and all the entry requirements will be dropped like most other sensible countries have already done.