national

Tokyo reports 2,413 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 2,413 new coronavirus cases, up 84 from Wednesday and up 594 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 38, up two from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (753), Hyogo (744), Kagoshima (361), Hiroshima (339), Gifu (222), Okayama (185), Mie (177), Ehime (177), Yamaguchi (160) and Ishikawa (157).

Ok so I guess it’s done ? Can we open now ?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Alex, not done yet.

Looks like some minor increases again.

Hope we won't experience another wave in summer.

Wanna go places, if possible.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Is someone responsible for . . . investigating the fluctuations in virus infections?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

