Tokyo reports 2,413 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 2,413 new coronavirus cases, up 84 from Wednesday and up 594 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 38, up two from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (753), Hyogo (744), Kagoshima (361), Hiroshima (339), Gifu (222), Okayama (185), Mie (177), Ehime (177), Yamaguchi (160) and Ishikawa (157).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

