Tokyo reports 2,415 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,415 new coronavirus cases, up 53 from Tuesday and down 1,514 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 95, up two from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,472), Hokkaido (1,240), Hyogo (917), Kyoto (527), Kagoshima (498), Gifu (453), Okayama (446), Nagasaki (388), Miyazaki (357), Oita (273), Nagano (257), Ishikawa (253), Gunma (202), Ehime (200), Fukushima (171) and Kagawa (158).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


