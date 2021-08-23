Tokyo reports 2,447 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,447 new coronavirus cases, down 1,945 from Sunday and 545 fewer than last Monday.

People in their 20s (744 cases), their 30s (508) and their 40s (383) accounted for the highest numbers, while 413 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 272, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,898, up eight from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

