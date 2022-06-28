Tokyo reports 2,514 coronavirus cases

People cross walk across an intersection in Tokyo's Ginza district on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,514 new coronavirus cases, up 997 from Monday and up 551 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 46, up one from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,744), Kumamoto (843), Hyogo (823), Hokkaido (421), Kagoshima (420), Nagasaki (363), Gifu (351), Ehime (314), Hiroshima (309), Shimane (305), Kyoto (295), Miyazaki (222), Oita (220), Yamaguchi (197), Mie (190), Wakayama (168) and Kochi (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today