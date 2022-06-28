Tokyo reports 2,514 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,514 new coronavirus cases, up 997 from Monday and up 551 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 46, up one from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,744), Kumamoto (843), Hyogo (823), Hokkaido (421), Kagoshima (420), Nagasaki (363), Gifu (351), Ehime (314), Hiroshima (309), Shimane (305), Kyoto (295), Miyazaki (222), Oita (220), Yamaguchi (197), Mie (190), Wakayama (168) and Kochi (150).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Reckless
Wth is going on? And under these circumstances of a heatwave, pandemic and energy shortage, my company is encouraging us to go back to the office which for most of us involves an hour or more on crowded public transportation venturing into a heatwave.
tamanegi
Why is Okinawa always so high? I think I heard the governor there has Coronavirus now.
Reckless
You reap what you sow.