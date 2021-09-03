Tokyo reports 2,539 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,539 new coronavirus cases, down 560 from Thursday and 1,688 down from last Friday. It is the 12th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (666 cases), their 30s (474) and their 40s (405) accounted for the highest numbers, while 513 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 278, down 13 from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,221, up 63 from Thursday.
TheTruthIsOutThere
5th wave peak has been reached, good news !
Regarding Tokyo:
week 33 (Aug 16-22) : 123,000 tests and 32,248 infections.
week 34 (Azg 23-29) : 112,480 tests and 25,190 infections.
On August 31, daily averages (based on 7 days) :
positivity rate down to 22% (was almost 30% mid August).
14,750 tests3,200 infections
Regarding Osaka:
week 33 (Aug 16-22) : 115,099 tests and 14,922 infections.
week 34 (Azg 23-29) : 130,919 tests and 17,408 infections.
On September 2, daily averages (based on 7 days) :
positivity rate down to 12.3% (was almost 14% on August 24).
20,066 tests2,472 infections
Vreth
Horse tranquillizers are working fellas!
Rob
If anyone thinks these fluctuating daily numbers are to give you a complete picture of the direction this wave is heading, you're kidding yourself.
I'll ask the question I've been asking since last year, why is Tokyo not testing, at the very least, TRIPLE what they are currently on a daily basis?
John
bell curve
TheTruthIsOutThere
Raw daily numbers are meaningless.
Based on numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, Japanese are more resistant !
Kev James
Putting my personal opinions aside and commenting merely on the numbers provided, it would seem that finally the numbers are going down and decreasing. I still choose to be wary and still choose to live very very carefully even though I’ve been fully vaccinated. Still, if these numbers are true then that would surely mean the 5th wave is coming down and measures, people’s actions are slowly having an effect. End of the SOE then by September 26th if these numbers are really true.
Wobot
Good news
What will the coronaphobics do until the media dredge it back up again?
CommodoreFlag
That Friday feeling with some coronavirus number crunching!
Kind of hopeful looking at these numbers recently, no?
Akula
Numbers falling. 133M vaccination doses will do that. Numbers seem to be falling nationwide.
Antiquesaving
Is there even a point in saying it.
The Tokyo miracle lower cases by lowering testing.
The 24th 20,000 the 31st 15,500
The 25th 17,800 the 1st 12,992
The 26th 17,000 today 11,267 ( to be adjust but if like yesterday than we will end up at just around 13,000
So around a 25% drop each day compared to last week.
Seriously 14 million people in Tokyo but only 12,000 tests.
And the same 25% down on every day compared to last week.
Tokyo has some miracle luck that these drops in testing are near identical by percentage.
Ashley Shiba
Yesterday, a person tried to tell me I was wrong that private companies were submitting their PCR results. Well, I’ve had to twice this year for travel purposes, and I tested a different places and both reported to me they did not reveal their numbers. So, if both companies were being honest the whole picture is not being revealed.
Here is a flip side what if these testing sites were providing their data, but the Tokyo governor chose to ignore them.
Either way, the places I went for my testing had long lines of men and the latter told me to get in and out quickly as they had many positive cases.
For those who doubt me, go and get tested ask some questions.
it doesn’t make sense that many areas of Japan are climbing, but a city of 14 million at night and 35 million during a work day has so little testing.
TheTruthIsOutThere
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210903/k10013241551000.html
Vaccine passport to be used ?
theResident
No - There is no point @Antiquesaving. Its boring and the SOE will be over Mid October. Enough people will be vaccinated, we can get on with life. Do I have to say it again - its almost past tense now isn't it? Mass testing isn't, has been or never will be a policy in Japan. Move on mate.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Probably more than half hundred deaths to report... But not everybody care about.
TheTruthIsOutThere
What prevent you to be already on your life ?
ian
Number of deaths will probably be still on the way up but no need really to crunch numbers as neat graphs are readily accessibleon the site /link provided with the report
theResident
@TheTruthIsOutThere
Absolutely nothing.