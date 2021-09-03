Tokyo reports 2,539 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,539 new coronavirus cases, down 560 from Thursday and 1,688 down from last Friday. It is the 12th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (666 cases), their 30s (474) and their 40s (405) accounted for the highest numbers, while 513 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 278, down 13 from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,221, up 63 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

