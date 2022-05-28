Tokyo reports 2,549 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,549 new coronavirus cases, down 81 from Friday and down 915 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 81, down nine from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,515), Okinawa (1,509), Hiroshima (781), Shizuoka (657), Kyoto (600), Gifu (494), Okayama (426), Miyagi (403), Niigata (334), Ishikawa (330), Nagano (286), Mie (281), Yamaguchi (278), Oita (241), Gunma (238), Kagawa (220), Fukui (215), Iwate (207), Fukushima (206), Ehime (189) and Nara (188).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today