Tokyo reports 2,612 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,612 new coronavirus cases, down 272 from Monday.

People in their 20s (884 cases), their 30s (560) and their 40s (420) accounted for the highest numbers, while 331 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 176, up 19 from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,230, up 40 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

6 ( +10 / -4 )

Reposting as there is no option to edit once posted with correct data -

Today number at 2612 - this number is 1097 less than last week (last week number was 3709).

Am sure there will be posters highlighting such big drop but keep in mind that yesterday was a national holiday in Japan and hence this low number is result of very low number of tests conducted - total tests conducted yesterday was only at 5088 only.

More important is to keep in mind below facts -

Last week Tues number of tests conducted was 9928 for positive number of 3709, a positivity ratio of 37.4%

Today number of tests is reduced by 4840 from last week (today test no is 5088) and positive no at 2612 - positivity ratio of 51.3%

This is a crazy high positivity ratio by far in any city across the world…..

6 ( +10 / -4 )

"The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 176, up 19 from Monday" - this is more concerning than the fluctuating case counts.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

No surprise at the lower number - it is obon after all, so lots of folks left Tokyo last Friday and won’t be back until this weekend.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

I'd love to believe that this genuinely represents a drop in cases, but I don't know if I have the self-hypnosis skills required.

The games are over, people are now actually paying attention to what's going on outside the games, and if they start seeing figures of 4 to 5 thousand as per last week, they might get the impression that the government's not doing its job in keeping numbers down.

So it's hard to take these figures without reading something else into them.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Wow - down again. Third day in a row.

-9 ( +2 / -11 )

Yep. I was right. Looks like the number of cases peaked last week. The Olympic is over and the foreigner has left. The number of cases will continue to go down. Good job Tokyo!

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

Games ended, numbers dramatically down…. Now smile, it’s a joke only. lol

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Vaccines are doin their job.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

Hahaha, Jim...nobody above read your post at all, or failed to comprehend it.

Thanks for watching the figures though.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Thanks Jim. Keep the folks enlightened.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Are we living in some alternative univers?

A city of 14 million and a 3 day average of tests is 5,928

5,088 test yesterday and a dismal 3,265 on Sunday.

These are numbers one expects to see in some poor underdeveloped country with a single major hospital.

Israel with 9 million people did over 100,000 test yesterday.

Yes this is relevant as it clearly shows the incompetence or collusion by the government to avoid testing and knowing who is actually sick.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Crap, complete Crap, to believe the official results, you really are in a place I have been searching for my whole life.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

CommodoreFlag, tamanegi, . . . Sigh!!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Thanks @spinningplates and @tell_me_bout_it guys

Just putting out the actual facts and numbers - its for others to read it or accept it or plain ignore the facts and remain in their own bubble I guess

4 ( +4 / -0 )

CommodoreFlagToday  05:04 pm JST

Wow - down again. Third day in a row.

Wow testing down 6th day in a row!

Down to underdeveloped country status

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Vaccines are doing their job.

As of last Friday the total number of serious covid cases or deaths, of those two weeks after the second vaccination, in the whole of Japan was ZERO.

So either they are doing their job or its an awfully convenient coincidence that seems to be repeating itself around the world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

