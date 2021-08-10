Tokyo reports 2,612 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,612 new coronavirus cases, down 272 from Monday.

People in their 20s (884 cases), their 30s (560) and their 40s (420) accounted for the highest numbers, while 331 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 176, up 19 from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,230, up 40 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

