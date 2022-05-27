Tokyo reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,630 new coronavirus cases, down 761 from Thursday and down 1,542 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, down five from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,624), Okinawa (1,538), Hyogo (1,199), Chiba (836), Kagoshima (550), Gifu (522), Okayama (481), Nagasaki (375), Niigata (328), Miyazaki (320), Nagano (298), Oita (281), Yamaguchi (280), Gunma (260), Fukushima (256), Iwate (243), Kagawa (195) and Ehime (193).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





