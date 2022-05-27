Tokyo reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,630 new coronavirus cases, down 761 from Thursday and down 1,542 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, down five from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,624), Okinawa (1,538), Hyogo (1,199), Chiba (836), Kagoshima (550), Gifu (522), Okayama (481), Nagasaki (375), Niigata (328), Miyazaki (320), Nagano (298), Oita (281), Yamaguchi (280), Gunma (260), Fukushima (256), Iwate (243), Kagawa (195) and Ehime (193).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
painkiller
Okinawa numbers still high. Overall high positivity rate in Japan.
This is far from over.
wolfshine
NO ONE CARES!!!
Fuzzy
What’s not over?
falseflagsteve
As far as I can see in the area I reside, things are as normal, apart from the hordes of foreign tourists in the city center. Covid will continue lurking around, however the problems that arose before shall not return unless a nastier variant appears.
The economy needs rebuilding, we all must do our best to support our local businesses, something I have down during the whole pandemic.
Elvis is here
Very good young man. All those izakayas you and wifey have frequented must owe you an enormous debt of gratitude. You have The Elvis seal of approval. Looking forward to your next post
ps when are your mates due from Blighty?
Simian Lane
It’s like scrutinizing over acid raindrops
Elvis is here
For once the Pain is right. Still waiting for a reply to a thread from last week though.