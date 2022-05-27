Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,630 new coronavirus cases, down 761 from Thursday and down 1,542 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, down five from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,624), Okinawa (1,538), Hyogo (1,199), Chiba (836), Kagoshima (550), Gifu (522), Okayama (481), Nagasaki (375), Niigata (328), Miyazaki (320), Nagano (298), Oita (281), Yamaguchi (280), Gunma (260), Fukushima (256), Iwate (243), Kagawa (195) and Ehime (193).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Okinawa numbers still high. Overall high positivity rate in Japan.

This is far from over.

-2 ( +6 / -8 )

NO ONE CARES!!!

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

What’s not over?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

As far as I can see in the area I reside, things are as normal, apart from the hordes of foreign tourists in the city center. Covid will continue lurking around, however the problems that arose before shall not return unless a nastier variant appears.

The economy needs rebuilding, we all must do our best to support our local businesses, something I have down during the whole pandemic.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

something I have down during the whole pandemic

Very good young man. All those izakayas you and wifey have frequented must owe you an enormous debt of gratitude. You have The Elvis seal of approval. Looking forward to your next post

ps when are your mates due from Blighty?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It’s like scrutinizing over acid raindrops

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

This is far from over.

For once the Pain is right. Still waiting for a reply to a thread from last week though.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog