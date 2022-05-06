Tokyo reports 2,681 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,681 new coronavirus cases, up 361 from Thursday and down 1,212 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down two from Thursday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,398), Hyogo (665), Kagoshima (521), Gifu (355), Fukushima (324), Gunma (290), Miyazaki (287), Niigata (273), Nagano (271), Oita (258), Ishikawa (231), Miyagi (230), Nagasaki (203), Mie (183), Iwate (181), and Kagawa (146).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
5 Comments
Login to comment
Seigi
OMG it's very alarming!!!
stickman1760
Just waiting for the usual suspects to come on here to tell us it’s spiraling out of control ad we all need to stay home. As long as Japan keeps its borders closed to China it should be fine.
Reckless
AMEN!
Elvis is here
Just waiting for the usual suspects to come on here to tell us they are waiting for the usual suspects to come on here and tell us...
ClippetyClop
Only China? Aren't there any other countries that you dislike enough to want them not to come here?
tamanegi
Japan still struggles to get the coronavirus under control while most of the developed world has moved on.
Keep washing hands, wearing masks, social distance and stay home.