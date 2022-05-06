Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,681 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,681 new coronavirus cases, up 361 from Thursday and down 1,212 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down two from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,398), Hyogo (665), Kagoshima (521), Gifu (355), Fukushima (324), Gunma (290), Miyazaki (287), Niigata (273), Nagano (271), Oita (258), Ishikawa (231), Miyagi (230), Nagasaki (203), Mie (183), Iwate (181), and Kagawa (146).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

5 Comments
Login to comment

OMG it's very alarming!!!

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Just waiting for the usual suspects to come on here to tell us it’s spiraling out of control ad we all need to stay home. As long as Japan keeps its borders closed to China it should be fine.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

As long as Japan keeps its borders closed to China it should be fine.

AMEN!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Just waiting for the usual suspects to come on here to tell us they are waiting for the usual suspects to come on here and tell us...

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

As long as Japan keeps its borders closed to China it should be fine.

Only China? Aren't there any other countries that you dislike enough to want them not to come here?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan still struggles to get the coronavirus under control while most of the developed world has moved on.

Keep washing hands, wearing masks, social distance and stay home.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

