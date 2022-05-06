Tokyo reports 2,681 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,681 new coronavirus cases, up 361 from Thursday and down 1,212 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down two from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,398), Hyogo (665), Kagoshima (521), Gifu (355), Fukushima (324), Gunma (290), Miyazaki (287), Niigata (273), Nagano (271), Oita (258), Ishikawa (231), Miyagi (230), Nagasaki (203), Mie (183), Iwate (181), and Kagawa (146).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today