Tokyo reports 2,772 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,772 new coronavirus cases, down 1,016 from Sunday and up 1,255 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 62, up one from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (668), Hyogo (483), Hokkaido (407), Shimane (315), Kagoshima (311), Mie (239), Gifu (223), Oita (194), Okayama (181) and Ehime (180).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

