Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,772 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,772 new coronavirus cases, down 1,016 from Sunday and up 1,255 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 62, up one from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (668), Hyogo (483), Hokkaido (407), Shimane (315), Kagoshima (311), Mie (239), Gifu (223), Oita (194), Okayama (181) and Ehime (180).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Wishing those with severe symptoms recover soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog