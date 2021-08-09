Tokyo reports 2,884 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 12,073

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,884 new coronavirus cases, down 1,182 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,135.4.

People in their 20s (982 cases), their 30s (566), their 40s (436) and their 50s (318) accounted for the highest numbers, while 404 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 157, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,190, up 52 from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 12,073. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (2,166), Saitama (1,160), Osaka (995), Chiba (952), Fukuoka (625), Okinawa (332), Hokkaido (310), Hyogo (275), Kyoto (271), Aichi (256), Ibaraki (217), Shizuoka (163), Tochigi (95), Gunma (91), Okayama (88), Fukushima (86), Kumamoto (83), Ishikawa (71), Kagoshima (66), Hiroshima (66) and ie (62).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today