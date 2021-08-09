Tokyo reports 2,884 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 12,073

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,884 new coronavirus cases, down 1,182 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,135.4.
People in their 20s (982 cases), their 30s (566), their 40s (436) and their 50s (318) accounted for the highest numbers, while 404 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 157, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,190, up 52 from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 12,073. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (2,166), Saitama (1,160), Osaka (995), Chiba (952), Fukuoka (625), Okinawa (332), Hokkaido (310), Hyogo (275), Kyoto (271), Aichi (256), Ibaraki (217), Shizuoka (163), Tochigi (95), Gunma (91), Okayama (88), Fukushima (86), Kumamoto (83), Ishikawa (71), Kagoshima (66), Hiroshima (66) and ie (62).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.
Jim
Today number at 2884 - this number is 689 more than last week (last week number was 2195).
By far highest number ever on Monday since start of pandemic.
Interesting article on Asahi with revealing data points (link below) -
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14414269
During 17 days Olympics total of 600,000 tests were conducted for total foreigners population of approx. 75000 while a grand total of 181,115 tests were conducted during the same period in Tokyo for a population of 14 Million (as per the link - https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/ )
During the course of Olympics more than 170,000 more residents were found to be positive across Japan - explosive growth and putting strain on hospitalsJust one example in the article - Yokohama Rosai Hospital - as of 7 Aug, out of 32 covid beds 31 are occupied, Dr Takeshita looking after Covid patients had to leave the hospital and his patients to go to Yokohama stadium for Soccer finals because he was assigned duty - his reasoning?? - “I like soccer and I do not oppose Olympics”
Makes for a sad reading such news and makes one wonder whether we are really living in third largest economy in world or some third world country - nothing has been done to expand the covid bed capacity for last 18 months, when everyone knew that delta variant will impact and positive cases will increase multifold - criminal response from the govt all along with higher priority on Olympics….
Simian Lane
This is good news. The pandemic will shortly be over.
tamanegi
Still that's a huge decrease. Are we to assume the delta wave has passed its peak?
TheTruthIsOutThere
Everyone knows that Monday is always a decrease but sounds like there are still people who does not know this.
Kev James
TheTruthIsOutThere
Link to Tokyo document : https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2327.files/2327.pdf
60-69 : 106 infected people
70-79 : 36 infected people
80-89 : 30 infected people
90-99 : 6 infected people
Good luck to them
Tristis Quepe
Taken at face value (splits sides laughing) this is positive (no pun intended) news.
For the very young among us, though, let me introduce an English expression: "One swallow does not make a summer".
Akula
Nice to see Monday's number not blow out as badly as it could have. Watch numbers start to fall over the next week as the vaccination program continues to protect more and more people.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
If you keep saying every day it will be true eventually, but you have been proved wrong so far.
RM
It's interesting to note, there is actually no test for the "Delta" variant, so I am not sure how they can actually test it since they still haven't even isolated the coronavirus. Start thinking people.
klausdorth
Repetitions don't make it look any better! Must be another long weekend count, but still very high.
Iron Lad
Now it's lockdown time. We had enough fun.
Tristis Quepe
Nice to see Monday's number not blow out as badly as it could have. Watch numbers start to fall over the next week as the vaccination program continues to protect more and more people.
As you seem to be in the know, if you could put in a word so that I can schedule my first shot, I'll give you an upvote. Shinjuku ward. Thanks. Look forward to your reply.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Who wants to bet that tomorrow's numbers - taken presumably from the national holiday today - will be even lower and met with people on this site and around the country hailing the decline of the Delta wave. Except today is a national holiday and therefore...well just try finding an open clinic or hospital. Heck, try finding one open on a Sunday, or even a Saturday. Yet this never seems to be pointed out in reports or coverage, just comments.
I understand those who want to be optimistic, but there comes a point when it starts to be dangerous, especially if that optimism encourages behavior like gathering in large groups or not wearing masks.
Also I want to quote Jim (the first person who posted) because his points need to be reiterated:
This really should be the top headline around the country, and at the very least a major component of post-Olympic assessments. The irony that the "bubble" was designed to keep the virus from potentially escaping and infecting Japan, when in the end it was actually the safest place to be. The Olympic-related guests have a legitimate risk of contracting the virus on their way home.
CommodoreFlag
With less than a month until vaccine parity with the US, with the relatively few number of deaths compared to other countries, and given the strong protections afforded by the Japanese Constitution as well as the human and economic cost of lockdowns, that's not going to happen.
TheTruthIsOutThere
There will be no change at all in Japan. Just let the people be infected or infecting others. Just cross the fingers not to get long covid effects if you are infected. Let's hope the medical system will not collapse to deal with the too numerous sick people. That's all.
Ashley Shiba
Watch the 7 pm NHK news, I did last night and watch a real time hospital emergency ward where a 21 year old who was in ICU and appeared totally unconscious. Where the doctor in real time turned away an ambulance as they had no more beds, and pull out a ledger book and count 11 times for the day where he had to turn away COVID patients. How many more hospitals are in this same position? A woman died at home and how many more are dying from COVID and may not be counted for due to the wait to get the COVID test? I saw the night before last in the Tokyo district of Katsushika-ku where 700 people were in self-isolation and where the ku was mailing out ventilators. The situation is very dire, and unless people stay home the situation is going to get more dire. I am self-isolating and only going out to pay bills and I do my food shopping late at night when family shopping is done.
Steve
I would isolate if knowingly infected. But the burden is ultimately on those at high risk to protect themselves, through vaccination or isolation if they so choose. Maybe they can lock themselves in a basement with Ashley.
Commodore Perry
The beach is one the safest places. Stay at home, or go to the beach--by car.
justasking
Dear JT Editors,
This is more important than the previous day comparison. Please do this.
cracaphat
I get my second shot tomorrow.I don't really care for it,but with western societies on the verge of dictating a vaccine passport like martial law,I bit the bullet because I want to travel again.But if this is a yearly must...
Tristis Quepe
I hate to break it to you, but most people in the world simply don't care about others unless it affects them directly, and even then some of them can rationalise it.

You want evidence? Just hang around this board a while.
I hate to break it to you, but most people in the world simply don't care about others unless it affects them directly, and even then some of them can rationalise it.
You want evidence? Just hang around this board a while.
TheTruthIsOutThere
You cannot enter some countries if are not vaccinated against yellow fever for example.
At hospital, medical workers must be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus and polio, hepatitis B and tuberculosis.
Zoroto
2166 in Kanagawa. An all time record posted on a Monday!
Ubesh
Something that has been widely overlooked is that a plurality or majority of Olympic workers are contractors who were mostly not vaccinated nor required to report PCR (because contractors are always stingy about money). These people have been spreading the virus.
Zoroto
Just to put it into perespective where we are standing right now.
The previous highest 7-day average in Japan was 6,394 (Jan 12). As of yesterday, we are at 13,669, more than double.
Tokyoite
Not sure where you're going wrong. Also Shinjuku ward and had 2nd jab 2 weeks ago.
marcelito
Still that's a huge decrease. Are we to assume the delta wave has passed its peak?"
Yeah, sure.. you should assume that , because all the evidence indicates that doesn't it....as usual notspeakingwisdom .
Jim
Another gem of comment from our great leader on yahoo japan news (link below) about controlling the growth in numbers-
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/567bc102da020452706f08b80aa82b84cebeb8b9
Urging young people not to travel back to their home town during Obon as situation is dire and asking them to get vaccinated urgently
Completely out of touch - for folks who can read Japanese suggest read the users comments below this article - very funny responses like "I will ensure my travel to home town is safe & secure". Also "I can guarantee that my travel to home town has no related to increase in positive cases" - completely turning the tables on our leaders comments!!!
carpslidy
Why then would you need to live like a hermit?
Rob
This is ALL much ado about NOTHING. Do the math and follow the science.
If you decided to get the "vaccine" then you should have the protection you need to feel safe, unless the "vaccine" doesnt work. Otherwise, leave us alone and let us get back to keeping this whole ship afloat.
If the test works why the false positives?
If the Masks work why the 6 Feet?
If the 6 feet works why the Mask?
If all 3 work why the lock down?
If all 4 work why the vaccine?
If the vaccine is safe why the No Liability clause?
bob
And down at the end of the story and ignored by everyone (as usual);
12 people in the entire country of Japan died of corona-related reasons.
Anyone want to guess the average age of these deaths?
Anyone?
Admit we all got played and go back to your lives.
audioboy77
Based on this figure the records will be broken again mid/late this week.
ian
Really good that despite soaring positive cases number of deaths remains low.
Let's see in a few weeks if it holds up
Tristis Quepe
Not sure where you're going wrong. Also Shinjuku ward and had 2nd jab 2 weeks ago.
Well, I'm glad someone has.
I'm using three sources:
1) The website which appears when you scan the barcode on the paperwork from the ward office, which brings up a list of the vaccination centres in Shinjuku, of which there are 17. In the last two weeks, checking several times a day, I have seen two or three openings among them, which disappeared literally while I was trying to apply.
2) https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/en/search/list.html?id=131041&availableOnly=on&generalPracticeOnly=on&keyword=&vaccineMaker=pf&page=1,
which is a list of clinics in the area allegedly providing the vaccine. It changes regularly, but most haven't been updated for several weeks and I haven't found one offering shots yet.
3) The mass vaccination centre in Otemachi, which is open to anyone who has the voucher regardless of ward. So far I have spent most of the time staring at a "We are very busy, please wait" screen, followed by a "Today's bookings are all full" screen
I in no way begrudge you your shots; the more people vaccinated, the better. But that's my experience.
Nibek32
@syzyguy
Everyone I know that wanted to get a test got one. Early on there were limited places to be tested, but that has not been the case since last summer.
People are spreading misinformation and it’s likely not coming from Japanese or anyone living in Japan.
It is very simple to get a test in Tokyo these days.
Fuzzy
@Tristis
For the SDF mass vaccination centre, next time they open up for reservations try calling the English hotline. I got lucky the other day this way, had my first shot today. First thing I did when reservations opened was got in the web queue, but once in the website queue I decided to try ringing the English hotline while waiting. First three attempts resulted in pre-recored message (in Japanese) stating the line was busy. 4th attempt got me through and on hold. After a few minutes wait I had an operator an not long after a reservation. I left the web browser open and after about 30 minutes or so it changed to the bookings are full message.
syzyguy
for health insurance to cover the costs, doctors determine who is eligible for a pcr test.
if you have no symptoms and are physically fine but have somehow convinced yourself you are in need of medical attention or contagious, then you don't want P for PCR you want P for Psychology.
Tristis Quepe
@Tristis
For the SDF mass vaccination centre, next time they open up for reservations try calling the English hotline. I got lucky the other day this way, had my first shot today. First thing I did when reservations opened was got in the web queue, but once in the website queue I decided to try ringing the English hotline while waiting. First three attempts resulted in pre-recored message (in Japanese) stating the line was busy. 4th attempt got me through and on hold. After a few minutes wait I had an operator an not long after a reservation. I left the web browser open and after about 30 minutes or so it changed to the bookings are full message.
Thank you, that's appreciated. I'll give that a shot (as it were) next time.
Antiquesaving
Nibek32Today 07:56 pm JST
Yes like you.
So you are going to claim that people in Tokyo only show up Monday in large numbers then each consecutive day they in some special way show up few by about 3,000 each day culminating in a miraculous 3,000 every Sunday.
Yeah and I own rainbow bridge, would you like to buy it?
drlucifer
I wonder how people feel with these numbers like most numbers that are far from the reality.
Those that are asked to stay at home and their condition turn for the worse don't feature in these
numbers. Smoke and screens.