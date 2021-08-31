Tokyo reports 2,909 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,909 new coronavirus cases, up 94 from Monday and 1,311 down from last Tuesday. It is the ninth straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (791 cases), their 30s (588) and their 40s (497) accounted for the highest numbers, while 487 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 287, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,110, up 35 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today