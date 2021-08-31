Tokyo reports 2,909 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,909 new coronavirus cases, up 94 from Monday and 1,311 down from last Tuesday. It is the ninth straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (791 cases), their 30s (588) and their 40s (497) accounted for the highest numbers, while 487 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 287, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,110, up 35 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Leighton Rutt
Oh dear! What a month for Tokyo. A total of 125,606 cases, out of 343,574 since the beginning. That represents 36.55% of all cases. And 1,278 cases for those under 30 also represents 43.93$
When will the Govt. wake up that the state of emergencies they declare, is not doing anything at all to kerb the numbers.
Question: If JT know Tokyo's figures, surely they must know the nation's too?
Richard Ogle
Oh No! More good news. Jabs are working and the SOE should end as scheduled. If you want to stay home then stay home.
Leighton Rutt
% Oops!
klausdorth
Roughly 1.000 more than yesterday, if I'm not all wrong.
Did they use another calculator or computer for their statistics today?
Lets see what it will look like tomorrow or Friday.
And as always, how about the number of tests performed (or not).
Kaerimashita
Hurrah!!! The SOE is working!!!
joffy
Looks to have definitely peaked. Let's acknowledge these lower number (over past weeks) is a good thing.
marcelito
Dont think SOE will end as scheduled but agree with the poster who stated previously that cases in Tokyo will drop under 500 just in time for the election in October. Purely a coincidence of course.
Another " LDP miracle " in the making. TIJ.
falseflagsteve
Klausdorth
The numbers are compared with the previous week nit previous day, it states that clearly in the article.
Numbers continue to fall as we witness the end of Covid in Japan. The increased vaccinations and many with antibodies ensure the severe cases and deaths will not get out of hand and more than likely fall dramatically.
We now need to country to end the SOE’s so people can live normally and businesses start making some badly needed income.
Myop
I guess tomorrow's numbers between 2,950 to 3,100
HBJ
The daily numbers seem to be getting lower - but this happened before when we were approaching the end of the previous SoE.
marcelito
If i had a dollar for every time this was said on JT I,d be living in luxury on my own tropical island.
Akula
Nice to see the downward trend continuing.
tooheysnew
ian
Hopefully deaths will drop off soon too, maybe around the 14th day
Kev James
Numbers are clearly dropping but I can’t see the SOE being lifted until end of September. The government will want to win over as many buyers as they can and declining numbers is their only way now.
Lets see what happens next week when all schools are back on. Hopefully for the students and teachers sake, there won’t be any crazy increases of clusters.