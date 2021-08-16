Tokyo reports 2,962 coronavirus cases

People walk on a crossing in Tokyo's Ginza district on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,962 new coronavirus cases, down 1,333 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (927 cases), their 30s (572) and their 40s (459) accounted for the highest numbers, while 449 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 268, up 17 from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,603, up 40 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today