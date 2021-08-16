Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a crossing in Tokyo's Ginza district on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 2,962 coronavirus cases

12 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,962 new coronavirus cases, down 1,333 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (927 cases), their 30s (572) and their 40s (459) accounted for the highest numbers, while 449 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 268, up 17 from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,603, up 40 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Login to comment

I cannot wait to see the very interesting and also the dumb comments coming.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Higher number of cases in Tokyo for a Monday. But should we take care of what happens only in Tokyo when figures are not very "real". Better to see the nationwide situation. Tokyo is just a part of Japan.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Well, I saw my local mall filling up my water jugs; it was full of people shopping, food court full of people with their masks off eating away like nothing was amiss. and So, based on what i saw today don’t expect numbers to go down anytime soon.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Obon and weekend count, wait till Wednesday/Thursday but watch for the amount of tests. Genuine cases must be sky rocketing.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Wow - down 1,333! And second day decrease in a row.

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

Surprisingly quick drop in numbers. I guess testing was much reduced over Obon as most health service providers may not be open.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Vaccinations are progressing, so the number of deaths will be capped even as infections rise. Looking forward to the token SOE being removed so struggling business owners can get a break.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Today no of 2962 is by far highest ever for Monday - also it shows yesterday 15 Aug total tests conducted are 2490?? Am I reading it right?

Beyond pathetic if tokyo has tested only 2490 yesterday? Of course the cases number will plunge if you dont test....

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Vaccination rate reached 36,5% (fully) 48,6% (partially). That's one of the keys to deal with the pandemic.

1,603 serious cases nationwide but we should add all the ICU covid cases (no intubations,...) that Tokyo refused to count. So probably 2,000 in total. The number of ICU beds nationwide being low, this is not encouraging.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hilarious 2,962 cases 2,490 tests.

The 9 to 5 Japanese government covid army at it's best.

We are now fully immersed in the realm of fantasy!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

2490 tests yesterday? Haha absolutely ridiculous

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Here's a dumb comment. Is this number (2, 962) based on the 2,490 tests done yesterday?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

2490 tests.

2962 positive cases.

How does that work?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

SteveToday  05:02 pm JST

Vaccinations are progressing, so the number of deaths will be capped even as infections rise. Looking forward to the token SOE being removed so struggling business owners can get a break and I can hit up more bars. I just thank god I don't live in Melbourne or Sydney.

Do you need the SOE being removed to live normally in Japan ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

