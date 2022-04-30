Tokyo reports 2,979 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,979 new coronavirus cases, down 914 from Friday and down 2,408 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 11, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 171, down two from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,502), Okinawa (867), Hyogo (809), Kagoshima (461), Kyoto (426), Ishikawa (328), Fukushima (325), Okayama (324), Niigata (322), Gifu (313), Miyagi (277), Mie (252), Nagano (248), Oita (230), Gunma (196), Fukui (194) and

