Tokyo reports 2,999 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,999 new coronavirus cases, down 358 from Tuesday and down 3,053 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, one down from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,090), Okinawa (1,201), Hyogo (1,182), Hiroshima (773), Kyoto (620), Okayama (603), Ishikawa (493), Niigata (425), Nara (350), Miyagi (326), Mie (325), Nagano (320), Fukushima (319), Kumamoto (314), Gunma (305), Shiga (263), Oita (247), Fukui (239), Iwate (221), Kagawa (212), Gifu (209), Akita (173), Yamaguchi (170) and Kochi (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today