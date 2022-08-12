Tokyo reports 20,401 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 20,401 new coronavirus cases, down 10,846 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 637, up 34 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (3,605), Okayama (3,293), Nagasaki (2,392), Mie (2,107) and Ishikawa (2,042).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

