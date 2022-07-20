Tokyo reports 20,401 coronavirus cases, Okinawa tops 5,000; Osaka predicts around 22,000

People wearing face masks walk in front of a sign in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.

Tokyo on Wednesday reported 20,401 new coronavirus cases, up 9,383 from Tuesday and up 3,523 from last Wednesday, as numbers continued to surge across Japan.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a news conference that the number of cases in the prefecture was expected to be around 22,000, a record high.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 176, up 21 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (6,667), Okinawa (5,160), Gifu (2,594), Hokkaido (2,060), Ehime (1,964), Oita (1,940), Gunma (1,910), Tochigi (1,783), Shimane (1,608), Nagasaki (1,587), Yamaguchi (1,193), Okayama (1,133), Mie (1,051), Kagawa (987), Fukushima (958), Toyama (807), Wakayama (746), Kochi (704), Fukui (638), Yamagata (581), Tottori (564), Ishikawa (390) and Tokushima (297).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

