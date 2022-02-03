Tokyo reports 20,679 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 20,679 new coronavirus cases, down 897 from Wednesday and up 4,141 from last Thursday.

By age group, 3,849 cases were in their 20s, 3,675 in their 30s, 3,457 in their 40s and 2,047 in their 50s, while 2,425 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,007 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up eight from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 911, up 25 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting numbers were Hokkaido (3,788), Okayama (1,307), Hiroshima (1,179), Mie (1,013), Gifu (923), Shiga (853), Okinawa (701 including 49 cases among U.S. military personnel), Kagoshima (622), Fukushima (582), Nagano (582), Kagawa (416), Oita (391), Yamagata (350), Ehime (339), Toyama (312), Kochi (259), Fukui (203), Tokushima (194), Akita (189) and Iwate (175).

Editor: Story will be updated with more nationwide numbers later.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today