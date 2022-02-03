Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 20,679 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 20,679 new coronavirus cases, down 897 from Wednesday and up 4,141 from last Thursday.

By age group, 3,849 cases were in their 20s, 3,675 in their 30s, 3,457 in their 40s and 2,047 in their 50s, while 2,425 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,007 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up eight from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 911, up 25 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting numbers were Hokkaido (3,788), Okayama (1,307), Hiroshima (1,179), Mie (1,013), Gifu (923), Shiga (853), Okinawa (701 including 49 cases among U.S. military personnel), Kagoshima (622), Fukushima (582), Nagano (582), Kagawa (416), Oita (391), Yamagata (350), Ehime (339), Toyama (312), Kochi (259), Fukui (203), Tokushima (194), Akita (189) and Iwate (175).

Editor: Story will be updated with more nationwide numbers later.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Come on man! This testing has to be stopped. Stay safe and get your booster whether its your 3rd, 10th or 100th.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

So a quarter of the infections are school age, and there are clusters in schools. The sheer number of infected children at one time carries several risks:

masses of people off sick at the same time, forcing the place to close down and interrupting their education

infecting their families, teachers and school staff who have a higher risk of serious illness, as well as fellow commuters if they take the bus or train to school

large numbers infected greater chances of incubating a more infectious or more virulent variant

overwhelming health systems

greater numbers of people infected means a greater probability that some will get complications or long Covid.

But I'm not holding my breath for Japan to do the right thing, get into the 21st century, and really get hybrid education (mix of online and face to face) working properly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Come on man! This testing has to be stopped. Stay safe and get your booster whether its your 3rd, 10th or 100th.

Ridiculous!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Come on man! This testing has to be stopped. Stay safe and get your booster whether its your 3rd, 10th or 100th.

@Reckless - give them their due, they're doing their level best to ration testing!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog