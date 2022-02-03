Tokyo reports 20,679 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 20,679 new coronavirus cases, down 897 from Wednesday and up 4,141 from last Thursday.
By age group, 3,849 cases were in their 20s, 3,675 in their 30s, 3,457 in their 40s and 2,047 in their 50s, while 2,425 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,007 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up eight from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 911, up 25 from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting numbers were Hokkaido (3,788), Okayama (1,307), Hiroshima (1,179), Mie (1,013), Gifu (923), Shiga (853), Okinawa (701 including 49 cases among U.S. military personnel), Kagoshima (622), Fukushima (582), Nagano (582), Kagawa (416), Oita (391), Yamagata (350), Ehime (339), Toyama (312), Kochi (259), Fukui (203), Tokushima (194), Akita (189) and Iwate (175).
Editor: Story will be updated with more nationwide numbers later.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
0 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
Come on man! This testing has to be stopped. Stay safe and get your booster whether its your 3rd, 10th or 100th.
as_the_crow_flies
So a quarter of the infections are school age, and there are clusters in schools. The sheer number of infected children at one time carries several risks:
masses of people off sick at the same time, forcing the place to close down and interrupting their educationinfecting their families, teachers and school staff who have a higher risk of serious illness, as well as fellow commuters if they take the bus or train to school
large numbers infected greater chances of incubating a more infectious or more virulent variant
overwhelming health systemsgreater numbers of people infected means a greater probability that some will get complications or long Covid.
But I'm not holding my breath for Japan to do the right thing, get into the 21st century, and really get hybrid education (mix of online and face to face) working properly.
onedragon
Ridiculous!
as_the_crow_flies
@Reckless - give them their due, they're doing their level best to ration testing!