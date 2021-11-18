Tokyo reports 20 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 20 new coronavirus cases, down seven from Wednesday and down 11 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 76, down two from Wednesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
4 Comments
xamurai
TOKYO - the safest metropolitan area in the world today!
It's over. Enjoy your life.
Eastman
no deaths mentioned so i will check link below article...its more informative than these 2 lines above...
Rob
Do a Google news search for: Dr Fauci's Urgent Warning for Vaccinated Americans.
For the vaxxed, this is just beginning. For the unvaxxed, we can still get infected by the vaxxed. The gov should demand vaxxed people quarantine when the surge starts. Probably in 2~3 weeks.
ian
Just to be clear, is this surge to be in America or in Japan?
Tom Doley
There's no point in reporting these fake numbers. Only start reporting once Japan decides to test people for free and without the stupid conditions.
Fresh Prince of Japan
What a circus.
These numbers are totally not realistic, especially considering the very low testing number in Japan.
Countries with same vaccination rate (as fully vaccinated persons), and with Digital COVID Certificate necessary for everything in daily life (to enter offices or to enter a restaurant), are still registering thousands of infected daily, and Japan (120 milions citizens without COVID Certificatein used in daily life) declare only 76 infections.
If you do not test, if you test very few persons each day, of course only 76 infections will be registered.
Of course, you are free to believe this fairy tale of 76 infections. Yes, believe, the same as “in Fukushima is everything ok” declared few months after the disaster (and everything is NOT ok 10 years later). Believe….