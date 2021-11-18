Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 20 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 20 new coronavirus cases, down seven from Wednesday and down 11 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 76, down two from Wednesday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

TOKYO - the safest metropolitan area in the world today!

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

It's over. Enjoy your life.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

no deaths mentioned so i will check link below article...its more informative than these 2 lines above...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's over. Enjoy your life.

Do a Google news search for: Dr Fauci's Urgent Warning for Vaccinated Americans.

For the vaxxed, this is just beginning. For the unvaxxed, we can still get infected by the vaxxed. The gov should demand vaxxed people quarantine when the surge starts. Probably in 2~3 weeks.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

For the vaxxed, this is just beginning. For the unvaxxed, we can still get infected by the vaxxed. The gov should demand vaxxed people quarantine when the surge starts. Probably in 2~3 weeks.

Just to be clear, is this surge to be in America or in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There's no point in reporting these fake numbers. Only start reporting once Japan decides to test people for free and without the stupid conditions.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What a circus.

These numbers are totally not realistic, especially considering the very low testing number in Japan.

Countries with same vaccination rate (as fully vaccinated persons), and with Digital COVID Certificate necessary for everything in daily life (to enter offices or to enter a restaurant), are still registering thousands of infected daily, and Japan (120 milions citizens without COVID Certificatein used in daily life) declare only 76 infections.

If you do not test, if you test very few persons each day, of course only 76 infections will be registered.

Of course, you are free to believe this fairy tale of 76 infections. Yes, believe, the same as “in Fukushima is everything ok” declared few months after the disaster (and everything is NOT ok 10 years later). Believe….

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog