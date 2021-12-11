Tokyo reports 20 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 20 new coronavirus cases, down five from Friday and up one from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 25, down two from Friday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
justasking
It's slowly creeping up, ever so tiny. Average weekly total is up by 80.
BackpackingNepal
Next time they should mention whether it is Omricon or Delta or the Original.