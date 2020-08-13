Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 206 new cases of coronavirus

TOKYO

Tokyo reported 206 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, above 200 for the second straight day as the number of infections remains relatively high in urban areas in Japan.

Tokyo, which has a population of nearly 14 million and has the highest number of infections in Japan, saw a daily record of 472 reported earlier this month, while the country's cumulative total has topped 52,000.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

