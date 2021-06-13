Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases

14 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 209 new coronavirus cases, down 95 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (71 cases) and their 30s (37) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 849, down three from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Awesome! Looking good Japan.

-7 ( +7 / -14 )

A weekend number, but cases down across the nation.

Ehime for example has not recorded a new case for 3 days.

I wonder if we'll be under 1000 nationwide today.

-9 ( +2 / -11 )

How many tests?

8 ( +12 / -4 )

They time it so that it'll be 20 right before the Olympics.

8 ( +12 / -4 )

Great news! Can throw away those filthy masks soon.

-9 ( +4 / -13 )

Looks great! Way to go Tokyo!

-6 ( +6 / -12 )

Sorry whatever numbers are offered I remain unimpressed I am happy to bow to J public - they deserve respect But J gov are not worth my respect.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Great news! Can throw away those filthy masks soon.

Up to one billion a day in the sea.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Unlike some, I refuse to bow deeply and pleasure the charlatans in charge of the terribly flawed and mismanaged response to the pandemic. The world knows the truth.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

With testing being half what it used to be just a week ago. Just in time to end the SOE...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Not seeing any testing data published since the 10th. 'Just ignore it' is the way they are dealing with the pandemic here!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

When the athletes and the accompanying entourages move in then the cases will skyrocket.

Will athletes bring their own masks?

They had better as whereas condoms are to be provided , masks are not...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

