Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 209 new coronavirus cases, down 95 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (71 cases) and their 30s (37) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 849, down three from Sunday.

