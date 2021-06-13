Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 209 new coronavirus cases, down 95 from Sunday.
People in their 20s (71 cases) and their 30s (37) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 849, down three from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Objective
Awesome! Looking good Japan.
Akula
A weekend number, but cases down across the nation.
Ehime for example has not recorded a new case for 3 days.
I wonder if we'll be under 1000 nationwide today.
hmmm1
How many tests?
quercetum
They time it so that it'll be 20 right before the Olympics.
Reckless
Great news! Can throw away those filthy masks soon.
canigetawhatwhat
Looks great! Way to go Tokyo!
hatsufred
Sorry whatever numbers are offered I remain unimpressed I am happy to bow to J public - they deserve respect But J gov are not worth my respect.
Goodlucktoyou
Up to one billion a day in the sea.
Rocket Lees
Unlike some, I refuse to bow deeply and pleasure the charlatans in charge of the terribly flawed and mismanaged response to the pandemic. The world knows the truth.
N.M.
With testing being half what it used to be just a week ago. Just in time to end the SOE...
GenHXZ
Not seeing any testing data published since the 10th. 'Just ignore it' is the way they are dealing with the pandemic here!
kurisupisu
When the athletes and the accompanying entourages move in then the cases will skyrocket.
Will athletes bring their own masks?
They had better as whereas condoms are to be provided , masks are not...