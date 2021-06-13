Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 936

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 209 new coronavirus cases, down 95 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 380.4.
People in their 20s (71 cases) and their 30s (37) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 849, down three from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 936. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (141), Hokkaido (74), Chiba (91), Osaka (57), Okinawa (54), Aichi (46) and Saitama (41).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 60.
Objective
Awesome! Looking good Japan.
Akula
A weekend number, but cases down across the nation.
Ehime for example has not recorded a new case for 3 days.
I wonder if we'll be under 1000 nationwide today.
hmmm1
How many tests?
quercetum
They time it so that it'll be 20 right before the Olympics.
canigetawhatwhat
Looks great! Way to go Tokyo!
hatsufred
Sorry whatever numbers are offered I remain unimpressed I am happy to bow to J public - they deserve respect But J gov are not worth my respect.
Rocket Lees
Unlike some, I refuse to bow deeply and pleasure the charlatans in charge of the terribly flawed and mismanaged response to the pandemic. The world knows the truth.
N.M.
With testing being half what it used to be just a week ago. Just in time to end the SOE...
GenHXZ
Not seeing any testing data published since the 10th. 'Just ignore it' is the way they are dealing with the pandemic here!
kurisupisu
When the athletes and the accompanying entourages move in then the cases will skyrocket.
Will athletes bring their own masks?
They had better as whereas condoms are to be provided , masks are not...
Michael Machida
Correct me if I am wrong, however almost everyone is ignoring the state of emergency as of late, but the numbers of CoronaVirus cases is going down? Now, Im not a Doctor, but something seems a bit off.
mz16
Olympics are just 'round the corner so these low numbers are no surprise.
Akula
All these conspiracy theorists again.
Things really looking good. Now up over 23.5M vaccine doses, and less than 1000 cases across the country, with several prefectures recording no new cases at all. Active cases have fallen by over 60% since the last peak. I choose to be optimistic.
Tokyo TT
We did it!! JAPAN has won again. TOKYO OLYMPICS - will be the best Olympics ever and signal our victory to the world!!
virusrex
One has to recognize the effort of the Japanese people, the pandemic is not beaten, and it is continuously on the brink of spiraling out of control, but even with the noneffective ways the government insist on using to put forward measures the effort of most of the people actually help keeping things out of disastrous proportions, If only the government actually choose to support that effort and punish those that spoil it no SoE would be necessary.
falseflagsteve
Great news, very low numbers, 57 in Osaka, excellent
Virusrex
Youve been going on about this doomsday scenario for months now, even with Vovhd almost over you still say it is in the brink of spiraling out of control. With vaccines being rolled out very fast the risks are minimizing every day. It’s almost over, let’s be happy about that.