Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 936

15 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 209 new coronavirus cases, down 95 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 380.4.

People in their 20s (71 cases) and their 30s (37) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 849, down three from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 936. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (141), Hokkaido (74), Chiba (91), Osaka (57), Okinawa (54), Aichi (46) and Saitama (41).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 60.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

15 Comments
Login to comment

Awesome! Looking good Japan.

-9 ( +8 / -17 )

A weekend number, but cases down across the nation.

Ehime for example has not recorded a new case for 3 days.

I wonder if we'll be under 1000 nationwide today.

-8 ( +4 / -12 )

How many tests?

10 ( +14 / -4 )

They time it so that it'll be 20 right before the Olympics.

9 ( +13 / -4 )

Looks great! Way to go Tokyo!

-8 ( +6 / -14 )

Sorry whatever numbers are offered I remain unimpressed I am happy to bow to J public - they deserve respect But J gov are not worth my respect.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Unlike some, I refuse to bow deeply and pleasure the charlatans in charge of the terribly flawed and mismanaged response to the pandemic. The world knows the truth.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

With testing being half what it used to be just a week ago. Just in time to end the SOE...

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Not seeing any testing data published since the 10th. 'Just ignore it' is the way they are dealing with the pandemic here!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

When the athletes and the accompanying entourages move in then the cases will skyrocket.

Will athletes bring their own masks?

They had better as whereas condoms are to be provided , masks are not...

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Correct me if I am wrong, however almost everyone is ignoring the state of emergency as of late, but the numbers of CoronaVirus cases is going down? Now, Im not a Doctor, but something seems a bit off.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Olympics are just 'round the corner so these low numbers are no surprise.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

All these conspiracy theorists again.

Things really looking good. Now up over 23.5M vaccine doses, and less than 1000 cases across the country, with several prefectures recording no new cases at all. Active cases have fallen by over 60% since the last peak. I choose to be optimistic.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

We did it!! JAPAN has won again. TOKYO OLYMPICS - will be the best Olympics ever and signal our victory to the world!!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

One has to recognize the effort of the Japanese people, the pandemic is not beaten, and it is continuously on the brink of spiraling out of control, but even with the noneffective ways the government insist on using to put forward measures the effort of most of the people actually help keeping things out of disastrous proportions, If only the government actually choose to support that effort and punish those that spoil it no SoE would be necessary.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Great news, very low numbers, 57 in Osaka, excellent

Virusrex

Youve been going on about this doomsday scenario for months now, even with Vovhd almost over you still say it is in the brink of spiraling out of control. With vaccines being rolled out very fast the risks are minimizing every day. It’s almost over, let’s be happy about that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo