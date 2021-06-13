Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 936

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 209 new coronavirus cases, down 95 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 380.4.

People in their 20s (71 cases) and their 30s (37) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 849, down three from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 936. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (141), Hokkaido (74), Chiba (91), Osaka (57), Okinawa (54), Aichi (46) and Saitama (41).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 60.

