Tokyo reports 21,122 new coronavirus cases

Two women wait for a train at a subway station in Tokyo. The capital reported 21,122 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 21,122 new coronavirus cases, up 1,324 from Friday and up 3,609 from last Saturday.

By age group, 3,758 cases were in their 20s, 3,778 in their 30s, 3,678 in their 40s and 2,125 in their 50s, while 2,288 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,070 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,099, up 57 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (4,000), Okayama (1,458), Shiga (971), Gifu (937), Kumamoto (921), Okinawa (729, including 58 cases among U.S. military personnel), Kagoshima (609), Fukushima (542), Ishikawa (499), Oita (446), Yamaguchi (320), Ehime (313), Kagawa (309), Toyama (299), Yamagata (259), Kochi (248), Fukui (235), Tokushima (184) and Iwate (144).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

