Tokyo reports 21,122 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 21,122 new coronavirus cases, up 1,324 from Friday and up 3,609 from last Saturday.
By age group, 3,758 cases were in their 20s, 3,778 in their 30s, 3,678 in their 40s and 2,125 in their 50s, while 2,288 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,070 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,099, up 57 from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (4,000), Okayama (1,458), Shiga (971), Gifu (937), Kumamoto (921), Okinawa (729, including 58 cases among U.S. military personnel), Kagoshima (609), Fukushima (542), Ishikawa (499), Oita (446), Yamaguchi (320), Ehime (313), Kagawa (309), Toyama (299), Yamagata (259), Kochi (248), Fukui (235), Tokushima (184) and Iwate (144).
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Wow! That's a lot of cases! I hope I don't have to cancel my ski trip from Wednesday...
Because of the lack of testing and people walking around with minor symptoms. You know the real number's are probably 10x more than what are being reported.
Up, up, and up "we" go!
Especially ominous the increase of severe cases (ICU, Ecmo).
Guess it's not a count-down but a count-up.
And, please, always remember that this is the official count
Who really knows the real "numbers"?
Some statistics, based on government data, for the most populated prefectures :
Prefecture - Positivity rate - #tests/million - #positive/million
Osaka - 31% - 3604 - 1110
Fukuoka - 29% - 2797 - 824
Okinawa - 29% - 2049 - 584
Hyogo - 47% - 1851 - 877
Tokyo - 64% - 1835 - 1173
Aichi - 39% - 1789 - 691
Saitama - 35% - 1705 - 588
Hokkaido - 32% - 1692 - 547
Shizuoka - 29% - 1392 - 403
Chiba - 44% - 1345 - 590
Kyoto - 53% - 1199 - 634
Kanagawa - 74% - 1036 - 762
Date of Feb 2nd, average daily values based on a week.
Have a safe weekend everyone! Get your Vaccine and wear yoir mask when needed!
BackpackingNepalToday 05:10 pm JST
These are all normal winter flu we had 3 years ago.
I never realised the winter flu was so contagious and sent so many people in hospital. Maybe I was living in another world.
which is further proof “prevention” is a lost cause. Everyone will get this and based on science almost everyone will be just fine.
JexanToday 05:14 pm JST
which is further proof “prevention” is a lost cause. Everyone will get this and based on science almost everyone will be just fine.
Please define almost everyone ?
why would you have to ?
you’ve been saying that for the last two years.
Would you be happy if the number was 200,000 ?
Terrible numbers for Tokyo but cute photo of an uncrowded station platform on a Saturday. (The ‘half-height’ (of train door) protective barriers are designed to be about chest high to the average Japanese person. Those depicted in the accompanying photo can barely see over the top so, doubt wording of the caption: “Two women wait for a train at a subway station in Tokyo. The capital reported 21,122 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. (Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)
Point of taking time to show this data?
I learned yesterday 1.4 million people in Japan die each year. So, yes. Maybe you have been living in another world.
It’s a miracle! 21,000 positive results but only 20,000 tests!
Of course official positive % is calculated based on 3 day average (23,000, so 90%) but I’m willing to bet that Monday’s ‘official average’ is over 100%.
I'd be willing to bet, as with most of the dysfunction in this country, that a disproportionate number of tests and equipment has been allocated to middle-of-nowhere towns and Prefectures that represent the core voting majority of the LDP. It's easy to imagine say, Totori with its 570,000 or so residents, being of greater "importance" to the government than Tokyo, which happens to be the capital and has a population of almost 13,500,000 (37,400,000 or so if you count the Greater Area) where social distancing is literally impossible.
I constantly ask why it is Japanese people allow this to happen. I am just some random foreigner complaining about something I have no control over. I can't vote. I can't determine policy decisions. I can't decide who is best to run the country. The citizens here can however, and they have consistently failed to hold the government accountable for anything.
Tokyo is the most populated city in the world, beating Delhi and Shanghai. Do either of the runner ups have COVID testing positivity rates of 64%? Of the 10 most populated cities, Tokyo and Osaka (#10) are the only ones in developed countries, and even Osaka's has a hit rate over 30%. How are people not outraged and disgusted by this? How is the Japanese government not embarrassed?
Please define almost everyone ?
My pleasure. Simple math equations are fun. Japan has had 3.12 million cases about 19,000 deaths. That’s 99.4% survival rate.
isn’t math fun?
now let’s assume testing is insufficient and the cases are double. That’s a 99.7%
Jexan Today 05:34 pm JST
My pleasure. Simple math equations are fun. Japan has had 3.12 million cases about 19,000 deaths. That’s 99.4% survival rate.
isn’t math fun?
now let’s assume testing is insufficient and the cases are double. That’s a 99.7%
Thank you for your explanation. 19,000 deaths sounds acceptable.
@Expotential Witness
according to statisa.com, in 2019, 3575 people died from the flu in Japan.
just a small piece of advice - if you are just going to make up numbers, at least try and make them semi-believable.
Tell that to someones Mother, Father, Brother, Sister, Aunt, Uncle, that their death was "acceptable".
to all the people who continually post this. Do you live in Japan? Do you understand the system here? One cannot get the vaccine until you get vouchers in the post from the government. This does not come for 7plus months from your last vaccine. You have no choice in the matter without vouchers. I am already over 7 Months . NO Voucher. Rang the health office they said maybe next week or the week after.
After voucher arrives only then you can make a booking which might be some weeks later depending on what slots are available
Yep! I do! Just got mine for my Booster! Getting it next Sunday.