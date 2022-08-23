Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 21,770 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 21,770 new coronavirus cases, up 6,685 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 646, up six from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (10,195), Gifu (5,116), Okinawa (3,803), Ehime (3,283), Nagasaki (3,083), Gunma (2,935), Okayama (2,926), Oita (2,643), Fukushima (2,231) and Kagawa (2,169).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

That’ll be 180,000 for the whole country.

Who would want to come to the country with the most Covid cases in the World for the past month?

