Tokyo reports 21,770 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 21,770 new coronavirus cases, up 6,685 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 646, up six from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (10,195), Gifu (5,116), Okinawa (3,803), Ehime (3,283), Nagasaki (3,083), Gunma (2,935), Okayama (2,926), Oita (2,643), Fukushima (2,231) and Kagawa (2,169).

