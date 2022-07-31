Tokyo reports 21,958 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 21,958 new coronavirus cases, down 9,583 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 428, up one from Sunday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (4,583), Okinawa (3,259), Niigata (2,008) and Okayama (1,567).
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
painkiller
Japan continues to get hit hard.
And it doesn't have a plan.
Or maybe it does.
carpslidy
This wave has already cost me a hundred thousand in cancellations ,
AgentX
In the interest of balanced and fair reporting: how many cases of influenza, and how many hospitalized for that?
It might provide a valued perspective...