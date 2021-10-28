Tokyo reports 21 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, down 15 from Wednesday and 15 down from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 15, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 177, down seven from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

