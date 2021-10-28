Tokyo reports 21 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, down 15 from Wednesday and 15 down from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 15, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 177, down seven from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Good
It's over. Thank you Yuriko Koike!❤️
Jordi Puentealto
Go To Vote.
ShinkansenCaboose
BringBack GoToTravel. Got four more trips lined up before New Year and want to spend your tax monies.
Excellent numbers.
Reckless
I am planning on a day trip to Hakone this weekend. I feel comfortable traveling now thanks to these low numbers. Peace and love.
Fiddlers
Time to stop counting and get on with life.
ShinkansenCaboose
nStar news says they tested thirty people.
klausdorth
So once again, in "my area" (following several requests, it's Ehime) ....
..... 7 new infections. Seems to be the magic number for us.
Again, comparing the number of people living here with those in Tokyo, quite a surprising difference!
Sven Asai
It’s by far not over when you renowned experts say so. lol
Ejal73
ShinkansenCaboose
I believe your town of Yamato (which is also my town) may soon bring back their Go To Eat campaign. Off topic sorry… Good numbers Tokyo! Let’s keep it up
Thomas Goodtime
Lies