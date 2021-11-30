Tokyo reports 21 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, up 13 from Monday and four more than last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 41, down two from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 82. One coronavirus-related death was reported.

