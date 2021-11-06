Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 21 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Saturday and one less than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, unchanged from Saturday.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

The majority of the First World has awakened from its pandemic hibernation and is interacting again. Japan is once again lagging under the guise of "safety".

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Hopefully Australia and Japan wake for their self imposed hermit kingdom status sooner rather than later. Move on, open up, let’s get back to reality!

0 ( +3 / -3 )

The business travelers will be pleased.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo