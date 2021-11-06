Tokyo reports 21 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Saturday and one less than last Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, unchanged from Saturday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
5 Comments
Rob
The majority of the First World has awakened from its pandemic hibernation and is interacting again. Japan is once again lagging under the guise of "safety".
Sanjinosebleed
Hopefully Australia and Japan wake for their self imposed hermit kingdom status sooner rather than later. Move on, open up, let’s get back to reality!
Reckless
The business travelers will be pleased.