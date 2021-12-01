Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 21 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, unchanged from Tuesday and 16 more than last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 43, up two from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, down two from Tuesday,

And THAT is what the headline should be, not the meaningless reference to "cases".

0 ( +2 / -2 )

And THAT is what the headline should be, not the meaningless reference to "cases".

From another article here, another possible headline in bold :

*"About 18,000 Japanese have died of COVID-19-related deaths in a population of 126 million. *No one knows exactly how many died at home"

No one knows exactly

No one knows exactly

No one knows exactly

No one knows exactly

0 ( +2 / -2 )

