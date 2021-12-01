Tokyo reports 21 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, unchanged from Tuesday and 16 more than last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 43, up two from Tuesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
1 Comment
Zaphod
And THAT is what the headline should be, not the meaningless reference to "cases".
gakinotsukai
From another article here, another possible headline in bold :
*"About 18,000 Japanese have died of COVID-19-related deaths in a population of 126 million. *No one knows exactly how many died at home"
