Tokyo reports 22,387 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 22,387 new coronavirus cases, down 5,725 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 249, up 16 from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,361), Okinawa (2,562), Hiroshima (2,046), Niigata (1,577) and Okayama (1,284).

