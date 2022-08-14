Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 22,740 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 22,740 new coronavirus cases, down 1,033 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 613, down 12 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hiroshima (5,604), Kyoto (4,776), Shizuoka (4,079), Okinawa (3,679), Okayama (2,935), Mie (2,897), Gifu (2,794), Niigata (2,625), Miyagi (2,418) and Ehime (2,370).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

