Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 22 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, down nine from Thursday and three down from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 87, down five from Thursday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Japan is best.

You better believe it.....

0 ( +2 / -2 )

All numbers are down, tsk, this will make many people down

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Oh come on. Now you're just rubbing it in their faces. We all know by now the numbers weren't being manipulated by the govt for the election. There's no need to keep reminding them. But thank you!!!!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog