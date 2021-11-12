Tokyo reports 22 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, down nine from Thursday and three down from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 87, down five from Thursday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Thomas Goodtime
Japan is best.
You better believe it.....
ian
All numbers are down, tsk, this will make many people down
nakanoguy01
Oh come on. Now you're just rubbing it in their faces. We all know by now the numbers weren't being manipulated by the govt for the election. There's no need to keep reminding them. But thank you!!!!