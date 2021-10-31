Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 22 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 229

21 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, one down from Saturday and three more than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 124, down 10 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 229. Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with 45, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (12), Aichi (12), Saitama (12), Hokkaido (11), Fukuoka (10) and Kanagawa (10).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Open it up! Enough with the sky is falling!

-2 ( +13 / -15 )

The 'Covid zero' mentality is sheer madness... the virus mutates just like the common cold, and can spread to different animal populations. It's not going away, ever. And it has a 99.7% recover rate. Reporting on cases at all, as if it's some relevant statistic, is just lunacy and proves the people running things are incompetent at best, and actively pushing a hoax at worst.

7 ( +17 / -10 )

It's like the lower the numbers in Japan, the less likely they will want to open their borders to the West, where the numbers are high. Almost 100,000 infections a day in the UK.

I've had COVID even though I was vaccinated, and it's not the end of the world, you get better in week or so.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

@Chibakun

Good for you. Many don't get better though, some even if they're vaccinated.

These low numbers look fishy to say the least, but it might be because of how strict the conditions are for getting 'officially' tested. Just guessing, but the vaccine may prevent a lot of those infected from developing systems that would warrant it, which means we might see a rise soon again, just like other countries that were ahead with vaccinations are experiencing now.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Just guessing, but the vaccine may prevent a lot of those infected from developing systems that would warrant it, which means we might see a rise soon again

I don’t think so. The reason for the increase in cases in most country and Japan is the Delta variant, right before most of the population was vaccinated.

With more than 90% of adult population vaccinated in Japan, and some of the rest have natural immunity from infection, the cases will stay low. Only those who are extremely vulnerable (diabetic, obese) will be in danger. The rest will be affected by it just like common colds or flu.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

At some point, this series of articles needs to go away. The numbers are so low that they are getting close to the rate of testing false positives. (Yes, some people are sick enough to get hospitalized, but less than one person per ward in Tokyo.) JT can drop this until we start having a rise in cases right after the New Year's Holiday.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Ok tomorrow is the first day after the election, let's monitor the numbers closely for the next few days

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@justasking

@justasking

Good point. I hope you're right.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And these are still posted under the Taliban leader's picture, the Jesus of Islman. How rude and racist this site is. Closing comments does not wash your hands.

SidToday  04:43 pm JST

How could anyone resist that winning smile!

5( +8 / -3 )

geronimo2006Today  05:28 pm JST

Well, no surprise it wasn't a woman.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Why are people still claiming that "cases numbers" are correlated with vaccination rates? The vaccinated are not actually immune, and still transmit the virus! Do people on here not understand this simple fact? There will always be "cases" of Covid, no matter what. It is totally irrelevant. It would be like constantly testing for cases of the common cold, and reporting on it none stop as if it were a crisis. This is just lunacy at this point.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Shibuya crossing on the live cam tonight. Okay….

two weeks from now … hope not but we will see.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is just lunacy at this point.

Agreed.

If you think it is but still keep on coming here then that's probably the reason

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

When zero? When maskless? When circusless?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@John Delaney There will always be "cases" of Covid, no matter what. It is totally irrelevant. It would be like constantly testing for cases of the common cold, and reporting on it none stop as if it were a crisis. This is just lunacy at this point.

Exactly right.

Exactly right.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

When zero? When maskless? When circusless?

Not for a longtime. There’s $billions more to be made from this scam.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just when you thought it was safe to go drinking Google Substance Abuse Covid Break Through

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just when you thought it was safe to go drinking Google Substance Abuse Covid Break Through

I just did. You gotta love it. The scam is just going to go on and on. The sheeple get what they deserve.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Need a lockdown I think.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

When the time comes there won't be a hole deep enough for the pushers of this scam to hide in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looks like the account switching is going reasonably smoothly tonight.

I still think more work is needed on different writing styles.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Some of you just want Covd to rebound. How sick.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

