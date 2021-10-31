Tokyo reports 22 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 229

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, one down from Saturday and three more than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 124, down 10 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 229. Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with 45, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (12), Aichi (12), Saitama (12), Hokkaido (11), Fukuoka (10) and Kanagawa (10).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

