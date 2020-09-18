Tokyo reports 220 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 570

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 220 new cases of the coronavirus, up 49 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,196 tests conducted on Sept 15.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 30s (53), 20s (49) and those in their 40s (35).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,828.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 26, one down from Thursday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 570. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (78), Osaka (60), Aichi (40), Chiba (40), Gunma (27), Saitama (24), Hokkaido (17) Hyogo (12) and Okinawa (12).

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

