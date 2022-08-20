Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 23,172 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23,172 new coronavirus cases, down 4,504 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 616, down 11 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (11,583), Hokkaido (7,590), Kyoto (5,094), Gifu (4,506), Okayama (4,399), Niigata (4,002), Okinawa (3,941), Fukushima (3,490), Nagano (3,334), Ehime (3,236), Yamaguchi (2,835), Gunma (2,790), Ishikawa (2,643), Oita (2,524), Kagawa (2,327) and Tokushima (2,296).

Editor: Story will be updated with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo